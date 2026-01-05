LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Delhi Assault Caught On CCTV: Family Brutally Thrashed Over Gym Dispute, Wife Allegedly Molested, Son Stripped By A Group Of Men In Broad Daylight

Delhi Assault Caught On CCTV: Family Brutally Thrashed Over Gym Dispute, Wife Allegedly Molested, Son Stripped By A Group Of Men In Broad Daylight

A family in Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar was brutally assaulted on January 2 over a dispute related to a gym. Rajesh Garg was beaten, his wife allegedly molested, and their son stripped and thrashed in public, all captured on CCTV. Police have arrested the main accused, Satish Yadav, and are searching for others involved.

A family in Delhi was assaulted by a group of men. (Image: X/ sirajnoorani)
A family in Delhi was assaulted by a group of men. (Image: X/ sirajnoorani)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 5, 2026 14:47:01 IST

Delhi Assault Caught On CCTV: Family Brutally Thrashed Over Gym Dispute, Wife Allegedly Molested, Son Stripped By A Group Of Men In Broad Daylight

A shocking incident has come to light in Delhi, Laxmi Nagar, where a family was brutally assaulted on January 2, in which a man was thrashed by a group of men, his wife was allegedly molested and his son was stripped naked and beaten on the road. The whole incident was captured on CCTV. The victim has been identified as Rajesh Garg, and the issue started over a gym that Garg owns and runs out of the basement of his house. 

Rajesh Garg registered a complaint with police and owns the property from where the gym is operated. He said that the gym’s caretaker, Satish Yadav, was attempting to illegally take over the business. The fight started when Garg and his wife went to the basement to check a water leakage, following which Yadav and a group of men followed them upstairs which led to an argument and a fight broke out. 

Garg said that he was punched and kicked by the men repeatedly, and his wife was allegedly molested during the fight. The couple’s son saw this happening and came to the rescue of his parents. The accused men then reportedly dragged the boy into the street, stripped him naked, and beat him in public. CCTV footage showed four to five men kicking the naked boy as he lay on the ground and only stopped the assault once police arrived at the scene.

Rajesh Garg describes the attack

According to reports, Rajesh Garg described the initial attack as, “On January 2, around 3–3.30 pm, I was standing outside when they pushed me and started beating me. They tore my clothes and kept punching me in the face.” Garg further said that the accused men assaulted his son and he was left lying naked on the road. “My son’s wedding is in 10 days. He was beaten badly. I saw him lying on the road.” He claimed that his sons have left the home and switched off their mobile phones, “We don’t know where they are.” His wife alleged that by the time she ran to the police for help her son was already taken to the road and beaten up there “The way he was stripped and dragged is this less than any form of rape?” she added. 

Delhi Police have registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including criminal trespass, voluntarily causing hurt, and assault intended to outrage the modesty of a woman. While the main accused, Satish Yadav, has been arrested, three other suspects have not been located yet, the police continue to examine the footage in order to identify all participants in the attack.

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 2:47 PM IST
Allu Arjun Protects Wife Sneha Reddy Amid Fan Mob Chaos In Hyderabad, Heart-Stopping Moment Caught On Camera

Delhi Assault Caught On CCTV: Family Brutally Thrashed Over Gym Dispute, Wife Allegedly Molested, Son Stripped By A Group Of Men In Broad Daylight

