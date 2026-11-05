Delhi Building Collapse: Three-Storey Under-Construction Structure Falls In Chawri Bazaar, Several Feared Trapped

A three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Old Delhi’s Chawri Bazaar on Thursday morning, triggering a rescue operation after several people were feared trapped under the debris. The incident was reported at around 9:50 am from Gali Sitara, near the Chawri Bazaar Metro station. At least six fire units, including water tenders and rescue vehicles, were rushed to the spot as emergency teams began responding to the collapse.

Chawri Bazaar building collapse raises fresh safety concerns in Delhi

The latest incident comes days after another building collapse in northeast Delhi’s Milan Garden area claimed two lives. The tragedy occurred while a new floor was being constructed above an old house. During the work, a portion of the existing roof reportedly gave way, bringing down the slab above it as well.

The two men trapped under the debris were identified as Chanderpal, 60, and Vijay Kumar, 33. Both were rescued and taken to hospital, where they were declared dead.

AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj questions Delhi government’s safety audits

Reacting to the Chawri Bazaar collapse, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj targeted Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). He questioned the effectiveness of safety audits conducted after a boys’ paying guest (PG) accommodation building collapsed in South Delhi’s Satya Niketan on September 6.

“Rekha Gupta’s government and MCD conducted multiple safety audits of all buildings in Delhi, yet buildings keep collapsing. Why?” Bharadwaj asked.

Bribery allegations against multiple Delhi departments

Bharadwaj alleged that repeated safety audits had failed to prevent building collapses because officials were collecting bribes instead of taking action. He claimed that earlier, only Delhi Police and the MCD were involved, but the Fire Department and SDMs under the Revenue Department had also started collecting bribes after Rekha Gupta’s government came to power.

He further alleged that buildings whose owners refuse to pay bribes are sealed by the MCD. Citing enforcement in South Delhi, he questioned why two gyms in GK2 market were sealed in one ward while other gyms and commercial buildings in the same south zone continued to operate.

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