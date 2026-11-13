Delhi Businessman Files Complaint After Rs 5 Crore Extortion Threat From Rohit Godara Gang

A Delhi-based businessman has alleged that he has received a fresh extortion demand of Rs 5 crore in the name of gangster Rohit Godara. He and a death threat

The businessman identified as Sahil Luthra has lodged a complaint at Chanakyapuri Police Station on November 12. He has sought immediate police protection and an probe into the matter.

According to the complaint, he received the latest threat on November 11. The businessman further claimed that he had been facing repeated extortion attempts and threats since 2024.

The businessman has urged the police to take immediate action on his complaint, citing concerns for his safety.

“I, Sahil Luthra, Founder and Managing Director of Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Private Limited, respectfully submit this complaint seeking your immediate intervention in relation to a fresh and extremely serious incident of extortion and criminal intimidation involving an explicit threat to my life,” Sahil said in his complaint to SHO Chanakyapuri.

He further said, “I have been facing repeated threats and extortion attempts since 2024, details of which have already been brought to the attention of the law enforcement authorities, including through an FIR registered at Police Station Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.”

The businessman has also raised concerns over alleged surveillance and the possible leakage of confidential his information and urged police to probe these claims as part of the case.

Earlier in June this year, Luthra filed a complaint and alleged a threat to extort Rs 10 crore from him through threats made through WhatsApp calls and messages. He linked the calls to international gangs. The Delhi businessman claimed that he had received threatening calls and messages in August-September 2025, followed by another series of threats in June 2026.

In August, Judicial Magistrate First Class from Delhi’s Patiala House Court granted regular bail to one Gurpinder Singh, who was accused of alleged extortion conspiracy. The court granted Singh bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 along with a surety of the same amount.