LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Delhi Businessman Files Complaint After Rs 5 Crore Extortion Threat From Rohit Godara Gang

Delhi Businessman Files Complaint After Rs 5 Crore Extortion Threat From Rohit Godara Gang

"I, Sahil Luthra, Founder and Managing Director of Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Private Limited, respectfully submit this complaint seeking your immediate intervention in relation to a fresh and extremely serious incident of extortion and criminal intimidation involving an explicit threat to my life," Sahil said in his complaint to SHO Chanakyapuri.

The businessman has also raised concerns over alleged surveillance and the possible leakage of confidential his information. (Representative AI Image)
The businessman has also raised concerns over alleged surveillance and the possible leakage of confidential his information. (Representative AI Image)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Fri 2026-11-13 13:08 IST

A Delhi-based businessman has alleged that he has received a fresh extortion demand of Rs 5 crore in the name of gangster Rohit Godara. He and a death threat 
 
The businessman identified as Sahil Luthra has lodged a complaint at Chanakyapuri Police Station on November 12. He has sought immediate police protection and an probe into the matter.
 
According to the complaint, he received the latest threat on November 11. The businessman further claimed that he had been facing repeated extortion attempts and threats since 2024.
 
The businessman has urged the police to take immediate action on his complaint, citing concerns for his safety. 
 
“I, Sahil Luthra, Founder and Managing Director of Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Private Limited, respectfully submit this complaint seeking your immediate intervention in relation to a fresh and extremely serious incident of extortion and criminal intimidation involving an explicit threat to my life,” Sahil said in his complaint to SHO Chanakyapuri. 
 
He further said, “I have been facing repeated threats and extortion attempts since 2024, details of which have already been brought to the attention of the law enforcement authorities, including through an FIR registered at Police Station Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.”
The businessman has also raised concerns over alleged surveillance and the possible leakage of confidential his information and urged police to probe these claims as part of the case.
Earlier in June this year, Luthra filed a complaint and alleged a threat to extort Rs 10 crore from him through threats made through WhatsApp calls and messages. He linked the calls to international gangs. The Delhi businessman claimed that he had received threatening calls and messages in August-September 2025, followed by another series of threats in June 2026.  

In August, Judicial Magistrate First Class from Delhi’s Patiala House Court granted regular bail to one Gurpinder Singh, who was accused of alleged extortion conspiracy. The court granted Singh bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 along with a surety of the same amount.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Businessman Files Complaint After Rs 5 Crore Extortion Threat From Rohit Godara Gang

RELATED News

‘Escaped Arranged Marriage…’: Karnataka Man Spends 2.5 Years In Jail For ‘Murder’ Of Missing Woman; She Is Found Alive With Another Man

One WhatsApp Message To Find Your Nearest Chhath Ghat: Patna Municipal Corporation Launches Chatbot To Help Devotees Locate Puja Sites

Can Police Book People For Social Media Criticism? Madras High Court Seeks Tamil Nadu DGP’s Reply To Plea Seeking Guidelines

Three Children of a Family Die Within Three Days in Mysterious Circumstances in Lucknow’s Malihabad; Panic Grips Locality

She Was Hindu, They Were Muslim, But Love Made Them Family: Brothers Fulfil 85-Year-Old Woman’s Last Wish

LATEST NEWS

Pushpa Jewellers Shines in H1 FY27: Total Income Soars 82.85% to Rs 314.16 Cr; Net Profit Jumps 83.27% to Rs 20.21 Cr

Global Tech Emergency: Microsoft Outage Hits Outlook, Teams And Copilot; What Alternatives Can Users Turn To For Emails, Meetings And Office Work?

Delhi Businessman Files Complaint After Rs 5 Crore Extortion Threat From Rohit Godara Gang

WATCH VIDEO: Matt Henry’s Triple-Wicket Maiden Stuns India, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And Shreyas Iyer Fall For Ducks | IND vs NZ 4th ODI

I Drank My Own Urine For 15 Days’: Paresh Rawal Recalls The Bizarre Advice That Changed His Recovery Journey

IND vs NZ 4th ODI Live Update: India Need 334 To Win, New Zealand Post 333 Runs; Check Free Live Streaming And TV Details

Watch Live Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Free In IND vs NZ 4th ODI: India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live Streaming, TV Channel And Free Viewing Details

She Was Hindu, They Were Muslim, But Love Made Them Family: Brothers Fulfil 85-Year-Old Woman’s Last Wish

Watch Video: Men Who Shot Presidential Bodyguard In Head Arrested, Police Waited For Them In Sugarcane Fields – How Were They Caught?

Kanpur: Woman Survives After 3 Coaches Of Moving Bihar Sampark Kranti Express Pass Over Her, RPF Stops Train

Delhi Businessman Files Complaint After Rs 5 Crore Extortion Threat From Rohit Godara Gang

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Businessman Files Complaint After Rs 5 Crore Extortion Threat From Rohit Godara Gang

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Businessman Files Complaint After Rs 5 Crore Extortion Threat From Rohit Godara Gang
Delhi Businessman Files Complaint After Rs 5 Crore Extortion Threat From Rohit Godara Gang
Delhi Businessman Files Complaint After Rs 5 Crore Extortion Threat From Rohit Godara Gang
Delhi Businessman Files Complaint After Rs 5 Crore Extortion Threat From Rohit Godara Gang
Delhi Businessman Files Complaint After Rs 5 Crore Extortion Threat From Rohit Godara Gang

QUICK LINKS