Delhi Class 12 Student Found Dead at Home, Chats Hint at Emotional Distress as Police Investigate What Happened Before Her Death

A Class 12 student was found dead at her residence in Delhi’s Bharat Nagar area, triggering a police investigation. The incident came just days after another Class 12 student died in a suspected suicide case at a government school in East Delhi. According to police, the girl’s body was found at her home under the jurisdiction of Bharat Nagar police station. Investigators suspect suicide at this stage, but the circumstances surrounding her death are still being examined. The police have taken custody of the body and started an investigation to establish what happened.

Chat Messages Under Police Scanner

One of the key aspects of the investigation is a set of chat messages that reportedly surfaced during the initial inquiry. According to police, the messages indicate that the student may have been experiencing emotional distress. Investigators are examining the available information to understand her circumstances before her death.

However, the messages alone do not establish the reason behind the incident. Police are probing the case from all possible angles and have not announced a final conclusion.

Second Student Death Within Days

The latest case comes days after a Class 12 student was found dead with severe burn injuries behind a guard room at a government school in Krishna Nagar, East Delhi. In that case, police recovered materials from the scene and the student’s school bag. A purported suicide note was also reportedly found, and investigators examined CCTV footage and questioned people connected to the student.

Police said, “The circumstances leading to the incident are being examined, and further enquiry is in progress.”

The two incidents have brought renewed attention to student distress and the importance of recognising when young people may need support. However, investigators have not established any connection between the two cases. The investigation into the Bharat Nagar student’s death is ongoing