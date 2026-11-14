Delhi Court Rejects Bail To Parliament Attack Accused For 2nd Time; ‘Wanted To Create Terror-Like Situation’ – What Was The Plan?

A Delhi court has rejected the bail applications of Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma, the two accused in the December 2023 Parliament security breach case, for the second time, observing that there were reasonable grounds to believe that the allegations against them were prima facie true. The court said the accused had allegedly planned to create a terror-like situation inside Parliament to coincide with the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.

Judge Kiran Bansal of the Special Exclusive Court (NIA Act, UAPA) passed the order on November 12. The Delhi court held that the statutory bar on bail under Section 43D(5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) applied in their case.

Delhi court cites alleged plot to disrupt Parliament proceedings

The judge noted that statements recorded under Sections 161 and 164 of the CrPC revealed that the accused had organised meetings where the alleged terrorist act was discussed and planned.

“Statement of witnesses U/Sec.161 Cr.PC and 164 Cr.PC also reveals that the accused persons had organised meetings where the complete planning to commit the alleged terrorist act was discussed. The accused persons had thus, planned to create terror like situation and disrupt the proceedings of the Parliament on the specific date which would coincide with the 2001 Parliament Attack Anniversary,” the order stated.

Delhi court recalls how smoke canisters triggered panic inside Lok Sabha

The case relates to December 13, 2023, when Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma jumped from the public gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber and released coloured smoke canisters concealed in their shoes, disrupting parliamentary proceedings and triggering panic among MPs and others present.

Meanwhile, co-accused Neelam Ranoliya and Amol Shinde released smoke canisters outside Parliament and raised slogans. The Delhi Police Special Cell alleged that the incident was part of a larger conspiracy to disrupt Parliament and charged the accused under the UAPA and other penal provisions.

Delhi court refers to Pannun threat and televised scenes

The judge also observed that the accused were aware of the threat issued by Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun about targeting the Indian Parliament.

“The terror stuck images and scenes of the parliament were being telecast on all the news channels immediately after the incident,” the court said.

Delhi court rejects argument of parity with co-accused

Manoranjan and Sharma had also sought bail on the grounds of parity with co-accused Neelam Ranoliya and Mahesh Kumawat, who were granted bail by the Delhi High Court in July 2025. However, the trial court rejected this argument while denying relief to the two accused.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh represented the State during the proceedings.

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