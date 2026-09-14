Delhi Defeat Wasn’t the End? AAP Stuns BJP-Congress With 31 Seats in Baran Civic Poll Result

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has received a major political boost from the Rajasthan civic elections 2026. After losing power in Delhi, the party has managed to make a strong mark in Rajasthan. AAP has secured a clear majority in the Baran Nagar Parishad.

The final results for all 60 wards have now been declared. AAP emerged as the single-largest party with 31 seats. The result means AAP is now in a position to form the board in Baran.

Baran Election Result: AAP Wins 31 Seats

AAP’s performance in Baran was significantly ahead of both the BJP and Congress.

The final tally is:

AAP: 31 seats

Congress: 18 seats

BJP: 9 seats

Independents: 2 seats

With 31 seats, AAP crossed the majority mark on its own. Congress finished second, while the BJP was pushed to third place in the council. The result is being seen as an important breakthrough for AAP in Rajasthan.

Can Baran Victory Help AAP Before Rajasthan Assembly Polls?

The Baran result could give AAP fresh momentum as it looks to expand its political presence in Rajasthan. The party is also preparing for the Punjab Assembly elections. The Rajasthan result could therefore provide a boost to its workers and organisation.

More importantly, AAP could use the victory as a foundation for its preparations for the 2028 Rajasthan Assembly elections. However, a civic election result does not automatically translate into an Assembly victory. AAP will still have to build a wider organisation and voter base across the state.

Counting Underway Across 309 Urban Local Bodies

The Rajasthan civic election results are being declared across 309 urban local bodies. Voting was conducted in two phases. Counting began at 8 am, with results coming in from different cities and wards. The elections involved 38,889 candidates, making it a major test for the BJP, Congress, AAP and independent candidates.

BJP Leads in Several Early Results

While AAP’s Baran victory has grabbed attention, the wider results are showing a different picture. The BJP has performed strongly in several wards in the early results. Independent candidates have also managed to make their presence felt in several areas.

Congress, meanwhile, appears to be trailing BJP in a number of wards but has also won several seats. Results have been reported from areas including Barmer, Rajsamand, Jhunjhunu, Chauhtan, Mahwa and Chittorgarh.

In Barmer Ward 2, BJP’s Kishan Dan won, while Congress candidate Madhulata secured Ward 12. In Jhunjhunu Ward 2, independent candidate Krishna Mahla emerged victorious.

BJP and Independents Make Their Presence Felt in Mahwa

Mahwa has also witnessed a mixed contest. BJP’s Radha won Ward 1, while independent candidate Draupadi secured Ward 2. BJP’s Mausam Devi won Ward 3, and independent candidate Suresh won Ward 4.

BSP candidate Manoj also won Ward 5. Meanwhile, BJP candidates recorded victories in other wards, including Barmer Ward 4. In Chittorgarh Ward 7, BJP’s Pooja Khatik also won.

Former Ajmer Mayor’s Wife Loses Key Ward Battle

The Ajmer Municipal Corporation’s Ward 4 produced another notable result. Hema Gehlot, wife of former mayor Dharmendra Gehlot, suffered defeat in the contest. BJP candidate Monika Jain won the seat. In Nathdwara, Congress candidate Tara Devi won Ward 11, while BJP’s Lala Gehlot secured Ward 12.

Congress candidates also won Wards 12, 13, 14 and 15 in Sirohi. The overall picture from Rajasthan remains mixed. BJP has performed strongly in several areas, while Congress and independents have also won important wards. But AAP’s 31-seat victory in Baran has emerged as one of the biggest talking points of the Rajasthan civic election results 2026.