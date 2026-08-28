Delhi Family Stays At 5-Star Hotel In Udaipur, Refuses To Pay Rs 5.74 Lakh Bill After 10 Days

In an unusual incident, a family from Delhi has allegedly refused to settle a Rs 5.74 lakh hotel bill after staying for 10 days at a five-star property in Rajasthan’s Udaipur. The family reportedly told the hotel that the travel agency through which the booking was made would take care of the payment. However, the agency has denied making any such commitment. According to reports, the hotel has now approached the police, with its liaison manager filing a criminal complaint against the family over the alleged non-payment.

Family Stayed at Luxury Hotel for 10 Days

The man, identified as Anurag Yadav, reportedly stayed at the luxury property with his wife and two children from August 14 to August 23, 2026. The family allegedly availed themselves of various hotel services during their stay. Reports said Yadav had booked the accommodation on August 12 through Maker Baha Travel Agency. At the time of checkout, the total bill was reportedly calculated at around Rs 5.74 lakh. Yadav allegedly refused to pay the amount, claiming that the travel agency would settle the hotel bill. However, the agency reportedly denied having any arrangement with the family to make the payment. Following the dispute, the hotel’s liaison manager filed a criminal complaint, prompting the authorities to look into the matter.

Not the First Such Incident

Incidents involving alleged non-payment of bills at luxury hotels are not entirely new. In several cases, guests have faced police action after allegedly leaving hotels without settling large bills. In another reported case, a 69-year-old man, identified as Bingson John from Tamil Nadu, was arrested on allegations of defrauding more than 300 luxury hotels across India over nearly three decades. The case reportedly involved a pattern of staying at high-end hotels and allegedly failing to clear payments. His arrest highlighted the challenges faced by luxury properties in verifying guests and recovering outstanding dues.

Investigation Underway

The latest Udaipur case has once again raised questions about payment arrangements between hotels, guests and travel agencies. While the hotel has alleged non-payment, the travel agency has denied responsibility for the bill. The police are expected to examine the booking documents, communication between the family and travel agency, hotel records and other evidence before determining whether any criminal offence was committed.

Also Read: Subhash Chandra Vs Mukesh Ambani: Essel chairman Targets Reliance Chief With Serious Allegations, Claims He Made Attempts To ‘Capture’ Zee