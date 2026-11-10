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Home > Regionals News > Delhi HC Relief for NCR Lawyers, Court Staff; Allows Vehicles with Valid Bar Association Stickers

Delhi HC Relief for NCR Lawyers, Court Staff; Allows Vehicles with Valid Bar Association Stickers

The petitioner submitted before the Delhi HC that once the courts are functioning during the said period, the lawyers, who are registered with the Delhi Bar Council and practice in the Courts located in Delhi, should not be stopped from using their vehicles and performing their duties.

The court observed that the presence of lawyers and court staff is essential for the smooth functioning of the judicial system. (File Image)
The court observed that the presence of lawyers and court staff is essential for the smooth functioning of the judicial system. (File Image)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Tue 2026-11-10 12:42 IST

The Delhi High Court has granted relief to lawyers and court staff residing in the National Capital Region (NCR) allowing their vehicles bearing valid Bar Association parking stickers to enter and travel within Delhi.
 
The exemption will remain in force on court working days from November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027. However, commuters will be required to carry and produce valid identity cards along with their vehicles’ authorised parking stickers.
 
The court observed that the presence of lawyers and court staff is essential for the smooth functioning of the judicial system. It also noted that adequate transportation arrangements had not been made for those required to commute to courts from NCR areas. The matter will next be heard on January 29, 2027.
 
what Petitioners Said in Court
 
The petitioner submitted before the Delhi HC that once the courts are functioning during the said period, the lawyers, who are registered with the Delhi Bar Council and practice in the Courts located in Delhi, should not be stopped from using their vehicles and performing their duties.  
 
The plea in Delhi HC also maintained that lawyers had made multiple representations to Delhi government, but no action was taken on their request. 
 
The Delhi High Court passed the order stating that “Once the Courts are functional, the Advocates and the Court staff’s attendance is, undoubtedly, of utmost importance for the smooth functioning of the Court and they cannot be directed to not ply their vehicles. It is not the case of the respondents that they have been providing adequate transport to the Advocates and the Court staff for coming to the Courts. 14. The respondents have also not been able to point out, at this stage, how the same vehicles which were though not contributing to the pollution till the month of October, are suddenly being considered as a major contributor to the pollution.”
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Delhi HC Relief for NCR Lawyers, Court Staff; Allows Vehicles with Valid Bar Association Stickers

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Delhi HC Relief for NCR Lawyers, Court Staff; Allows Vehicles with Valid Bar Association Stickers

Delhi HC Relief for NCR Lawyers, Court Staff; Allows Vehicles with Valid Bar Association Stickers

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Delhi HC Relief for NCR Lawyers, Court Staff; Allows Vehicles with Valid Bar Association Stickers
Delhi HC Relief for NCR Lawyers, Court Staff; Allows Vehicles with Valid Bar Association Stickers
Delhi HC Relief for NCR Lawyers, Court Staff; Allows Vehicles with Valid Bar Association Stickers
Delhi HC Relief for NCR Lawyers, Court Staff; Allows Vehicles with Valid Bar Association Stickers
Delhi HC Relief for NCR Lawyers, Court Staff; Allows Vehicles with Valid Bar Association Stickers

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