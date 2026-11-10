Delhi HC Relief for NCR Lawyers, Court Staff; Allows Vehicles with Valid Bar Association Stickers

The Delhi High Court has granted relief to lawyers and court staff residing in the National Capital Region (NCR) allowing their vehicles bearing valid Bar Association parking stickers to enter and travel within Delhi.

The exemption will remain in force on court working days from November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027. However, commuters will be required to carry and produce valid identity cards along with their vehicles’ authorised parking stickers.

The court observed that the presence of lawyers and court staff is essential for the smooth functioning of the judicial system. It also noted that adequate transportation arrangements had not been made for those required to commute to courts from NCR areas. The matter will next be heard on January 29, 2027.

what Petitioners Said in Court

The petitioner submitted before the Delhi HC that once the courts are functioning during the said period, the lawyers, who are registered with the Delhi Bar Council and practice in the Courts located in Delhi, should not be stopped from using their vehicles and performing their duties.

The plea in Delhi HC also maintained that lawyers had made multiple representations to Delhi government, but no action was taken on their request.