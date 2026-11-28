The Delhi High Court has restricted Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finance Securities and Bajaj Housing Finance from using AI-enabled facial recognition cameras at their branches and authorised dealer stores to capture and profile visitors beyond Know Your Customer (KYC) verification. The court made it clear that the companies cannot use the technology to photograph every person entering their premises without consent or share the information collected through these cameras with any other entity, including their group companies.

Justice Jasmeet Singh passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Dhananjay Bhole, who challenged the companies’ use of facial recognition technology and alleged that visitors’ faces were being captured, matched with customer databases and linked to Aadhaar-based KYC, banking and credit information.

Delhi High Court flags privacy concerns over AI-based customer profiling

The Delhi High Court observed that profiling customers by matching facial recognition data with information sourced from Aadhaar raises serious questions about privacy. It also acknowledged the petitioner’s concerns, particularly in view of the increasing cases of banking and AI-based fraud.

“I am of the view that the concerns of the petitioner are genuine and in this day and age, where banking frauds as well as AI-based frauds are becoming increasingly prevalent, the privacy of the petitioner is of paramount importance,” Justice Singh said.

The court clarified that Bajaj Finance and the other companies can continue using the technology for KYC verification. However, they cannot capture images of every person walking into their branches or dealerships without consent and use the information for other purposes.

Delhi High Court prohibits sharing of facial recognition data

In its order, the Delhi High Court specifically restrained the three companies, their agents, employees, representatives and anyone acting on their behalf from using information collected through facial recognition cameras for purposes other than KYC.

“For the said reasons, the respondent Nos. 2 to 4 [Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finance Securities and Bajaj Housing Finance], their agents, employees, representatives and any persons acting on their behalf are restrained from collecting and using the information collected by way of these facial recognition cameras for purpose other than KYC. Furthermore, the respondent Nos. 2 to 4 are specifically restrained from sharing the said data with any other entity, including group entities,” the court ordered.

Delhi High Court hears allegations of targeted advertisements and profiling

According to Bhole’s petition, the companies allegedly use the collected facial information to build customer profiles, analyse their behaviour and offer targeted advertisements and personalised offers.

The petitioner argued that simply entering a Bajaj Finance branch or downloading its applications cannot be treated as consent to collect facial biometric information. He further claimed that visitors are not given an effective opportunity to opt out of the process.

He also questioned the companies’ privacy policy, arguing that consent for facial recognition was bundled with Aadhaar authentication and marketing permissions, making it neither express nor informed.

Delhi High Court refers wider privacy challenge to PIL bench

Apart from the restrictions, the Delhi High Court referred the challenge to Bajaj Finance’s privacy policy and the petitioner’s request for directions to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to a Division Bench dealing with public interest litigations (PILs).

The petitioner has sought directions asking the RBI to prohibit Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) from obtaining facial biometric information through AI-enabled cameras without the express and informed consent of the individuals concerned.

While referring these broader issues to the Division Bench, the court imposed restrictions on the companies’ use and sharing of facial recognition data, limiting its use to KYC verification.

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