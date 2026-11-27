The Delhi High Court has restrained liquor manufacturer Mohan Meakin Limited from producing and selling its iQ gin in packaging that closely resembles the bottle design of Nao Spirits and Beverages Private Limited’s Greater Than gin. The court found that the similarities between the two products could mislead ordinary consumers into believing they came from the same manufacturer or that one had been approved by the other. However, Mohan Meakin has been given 30 days to clear its existing stock, and the order does not prevent the company from using the iQ brand name.

Delhi High Court finds striking similarities between the two gin bottles

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav passed the interim order on Thursday while hearing a suit filed by Nao Spirits, which accused Mohan Meakin of copying the overall packaging of its flagship product, Greater Than London Dry Gin, launched in India in 2016.

The court noted several similarities between the rival products, including almost identical bottle silhouettes, tall black caps, predominantly black-and-white colour schemes and a large angular design placed at the top centre of the labels.

“The broad similarities between the two bottles are obvious at the first look, and the differences are nudged into oblivion,” the court observed.

It held that Nao Spirits had established a strong prima facie case of passing off and said the similar packaging was likely to cause confusion and deception among ordinary consumers.

Delhi High Court explains why packaging could confuse liquor buyers

Mohan Meakin had argued that its bottle design was ordinary, generic and functional. It also maintained that Nao Spirits could not claim exclusive rights over black and white colours.

The company pointed to differences in the labels, brand names, bottle dimensions and closures to argue that consumers could distinguish between the products.

However, the Delhi High Court said liquor bottles are often viewed by customers from a distance, behind counters or on bar shelves. In such circumstances, consumers might not notice the smaller differences between the packaging.

The court observed that buyers could believe iQ gin was another product from the makers of Greater Than or had been manufactured with their approval.

Delhi High Court allows existing stock sale but orders changes to packaging

Under the interim order, Mohan Meakin cannot manufacture or bottle fresh stock of gin using the disputed packaging. However, the company has been allowed 30 days to exhaust its existing stock.

The Delhi High Court clarified that the restriction does not prevent Mohan Meakin from continuing to use the iQ trademark or its device. It also made clear that Nao Spirits does not have a monopoly over black and white colours.

However, any new packaging must have differences in the bottle shape, label size and placement, colour arrangement, placement of the device and typography.

Delhi High Court hears arguments from both liquor companies

Mohan Meakin, which has been in the liquor business for more than 160 years, markets brands such as Old Monk, Big Ben London gin and Jamun gin. It launched iQ gin in August 2023.

Senior Advocate CM Lall represented Nao Spirits, assisted by advocates Sagar Chandra, Ishani Chandra, Shubhie Wahi, Annanya Mehan, Sanya Kapoor and Mansha Bhatia.

Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi appeared for Mohan Meakin, assisted by advocates Krisna Gambhir, Shreya Sethi and Ritvik Sharma.

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