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Home > Regionals News > Delhi High Court To Hear PIL Seeking Mandatory Body Cameras For Police During Protests

Delhi High Court To Hear PIL Seeking Mandatory Body Cameras For Police During Protests

The petition has been filed in the wake of the July 2026 protests at Jantar Mantar, when Delhi Police personnel were accused of using excessive force against the protesters. Dozens of incidents of violence were captured not by police cameras but by protesters, journalists and other bystanders.

The petition has been filed in the wake of the July 2026 protests at Jantar Mantar, when Delhi Police personnel were accused of using excessive force against the protesters. Dozens of incidents of violence were captured not by police cameras but by protesters, journalists and other bystanders.
The petition has been filed in the wake of the July 2026 protests at Jantar Mantar, when Delhi Police personnel were accused of using excessive force against the protesters. Dozens of incidents of violence were captured not by police cameras but by protesters, journalists and other bystanders.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Wed 2026-10-07 11:53 IST

The Delhi High Court will on Wednesday hear a PIL seeking mandatory use of body-worn cameras by Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel during protests, crowd-control operations and other public-order duties.
 
The plea seeks directions for continuous video recording by police personnel during crowd-control, protest-management and dispersal operations. The petition also sought a binding Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) governing the secure storage, retention and evidentiary use of footage recorded through body-worn cameras.
 
The petition has been filed in the wake of the July 2026 protests at Jantar Mantar, when Delhi Police personnel were accused of using excessive force against the protesters. Dozens of incidents of violence were captured not by police cameras but by protesters, journalists and other bystanders.
 
The plea has argued that mandatory body cameras could provide an objective and contemporaneous record of events during protests, especially during situations involving allegations of excessive use of force, unlawful detention or assault. 
 
The petition is also likely to raise concerns over the preservation of digital evidence. The plea seeks a clearly defined mechanism specifying who can access body-camera footage, how it should be stored, how long recordings must be stored and how the footage can be produced as evidence in legal proceedings.
 
The plea also argued that body-worn cameras can improve police accountability and transparency while also protecting cops from false allegations by maintaining an independent visual record of their conduct during sensitive law-and-order situation.
 
The court’s directions in the matter are likely to have wider implications in the manner how police deals with protesters and indulge in crowd-control methods. 
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Delhi High Court To Hear PIL Seeking Mandatory Body Cameras For Police During Protests

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Delhi High Court To Hear PIL Seeking Mandatory Body Cameras For Police During Protests

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Delhi High Court To Hear PIL Seeking Mandatory Body Cameras For Police During Protests

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Delhi High Court To Hear PIL Seeking Mandatory Body Cameras For Police During Protests
Delhi High Court To Hear PIL Seeking Mandatory Body Cameras For Police During Protests
Delhi High Court To Hear PIL Seeking Mandatory Body Cameras For Police During Protests
Delhi High Court To Hear PIL Seeking Mandatory Body Cameras For Police During Protests
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