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Home > Regionals News > Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: Girl Chased, Hit By Two Boys As They Ram Vehicle Into Her; CCTV Missing

Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: Girl Chased, Hit By Two Boys As They Ram Vehicle Into Her; CCTV Missing

Hauz Khas Police have registered an FIR, while police sources said there is no CCTV coverage at the accident spot.

A Delhi hit-and-run case has raised concern after a girl was allegedly chased by two boys on a motorcycle before they rammed their vehicle into her.
A Delhi hit-and-run case has raised concern after a girl was allegedly chased by two boys on a motorcycle before they rammed their vehicle into her.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 21:26 IST

A girl riding a motorcycle was allegedly chased by two boys before they rammed their vehicle into her in Delhi, leaving her injured. The incident has raised concerns over hit-and-run and road safety, particularly amid a series of such incidents reported in the capital in September.

Girl Injured, Undergoing Treatment

According to information shared by Delhi Police, the incident took place on September 11/12. The girl was allegedly riding her motorcycle when two boys reportedly followed her and subsequently hit her. The girl sustained injuries in the incident and is currently undergoing treatment. A complaint was reportedly filed around three to four days after the accident.

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FIR Registered At Hauz Khas Police Station

Delhi Police said that the Hauz Khas Police received information about the accident. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under the relevant sections of law. Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the allegation that the two boys deliberately followed the girl before the collision. The case has drawn attention to the issue of hit-and-run cases in Delhi, with police investigating whether the incident was an accident or involved deliberate pursuit.

No CCTV At Accident Spot

According to Delhi Police sources, there is no CCTV coverage at the location where the accident took place. This could make the investigation more dependent on witness accounts and other available evidence. “The matter is being investigated from every angle,” Delhi Police sources said. The police investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as officials examine the complaint and circumstances surrounding the September incident.
Also Read: “Don’t Give Up, Keep Going”: Jaya Sharma, Haryana’s Gen Z IPS Officer Who Cleared UPSC After 2 Failures

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Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: Girl Chased, Hit By Two Boys As They Ram Vehicle Into Her; CCTV Missing
Tags: Delhi girl chased and hitDelhi hit and runDelhi hit-and-run caseDelhi road accidentDelhi viral incidentgirl chased by two boysHauz Khas FIRHauz Khas policehome-hero-pos-2

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Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: Girl Chased, Hit By Two Boys As They Ram Vehicle Into Her; CCTV Missing
Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: Girl Chased, Hit By Two Boys As They Ram Vehicle Into Her; CCTV Missing
Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: Girl Chased, Hit By Two Boys As They Ram Vehicle Into Her; CCTV Missing
Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: Girl Chased, Hit By Two Boys As They Ram Vehicle Into Her; CCTV Missing
Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: Girl Chased, Hit By Two Boys As They Ram Vehicle Into Her; CCTV Missing

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