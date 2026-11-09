Delhi IGI Airport Drug Haul: Woman Returning from Thailand Arrested with 6.5 Kg of Cannabis Worth Rs 2.29 Crore

Customs officials have arrested an Indian woman passenger at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after allegedly recovering 6.5 kg of cannabis from her luggage. The seized contraband is estimated to be worth around Rs 2.29 crore in the international market.

According to the Customs Department officials, the woman arrived at Terminal 3 on October 30 aboard Thai Airways flight TG331 from Bangkok.

Acting on suspicion and passenger profiling, customs officials intercepted her at the green channel and conducted a search of her baggage.

During the inspection, officials discovered six packets containing a green-coloured substance inside her grey trolley bag. Initial examination identified the substance as cannabis (marijuana), with a total weight of around 6.5 kg.

The woman was arrested on October 30 under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The recovered cannabis, along with its packaging material, was also seized.