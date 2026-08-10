Delhi Kanwar Yatra: Peak Movement Brings Traffic Jams, Noise And Unease For Residents

As Delhi braces for the peak days of the Kanwar Yatra, residents along the pilgrimage routes say the disruption has already begun, with clogged roads and blaring sound systems turning their neighbourhoods upside down well before the rush hits its high point.

Peak Days And Heavy Deployment

The first wave of Kanwariyas entered the Capital on Saturday, with the heaviest movement expected between August 9 and 11. Authorities have deployed more than 15,000 security personnel across Kanwar routes and camps to manage law and order, but several residents say enforcement against noise and traffic violations has been patchy at best.

Eight designated routes cut through some of Delhi’s most heavily used corridors, including Ring Road, Mathura Road, Wazirabad Road, GT Road, Rohtak Road and Najafgarh Road, and police have urged commuters to steer clear of these stretches during peak hours. Restrictions tighten further from Sunday, with GT Road between Apsara Border and Yamuna Bridge shut entirely to general traffic from 7 am on August 9 until 8 pm on August 12.

Noise Complaints Pile Up

Residents say vehicles carrying Kanwariyas are fitted with massive sound systems, loud enough to rattle windows in nearby homes. Triveni Mahajan of the Friends Colony East RWA said the problem has been worse this year because heavy rain already snarled traffic on roads like Mathura Road and Ring Road, meaning trucks with blasting speakers often sit stationary for long stretches, prolonging the disturbance.

Okhla resident Niha Naqvi said repeated police complaints haven’t stopped the noise from continuing night after night, and called for stricter monitoring near border areas, pointing out that children and elderly residents bear the brunt of it. Delhi Police say some vehicles have been stopped and told to lower or disconnect their sound systems, though no cases have been registered so far.

Traffic Plan In Motion

Delhi Traffic Police has set up 306 regulation points and 308 Kanwar camps, backed by around 2,000 traffic personnel, including 644 posted in east Delhi near the Delhi-UP border. DCP (Traffic) K Ramesh said personnel have been told to guide commuters toward alternate routes. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited a Kanwar Seva Camp in Dilshad Garden on Saturday, reviewing arrangements for food, water, sanitation and healthcare at the site.

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