Delhi NCR Weather Report Today (24 May 2026): Rainfall, Thunderstorms And Gusty Winds Bring Relief From Heatwave Across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram & Ghaziabad

Delhi NCR Weather Report Today (24 May 2026): Delhi NCR is currently under a major shift in temperature as the temperature level is going down because Delhi is witnessing thunderstorms, gusty winds, cloudy skies, lightning activity, and rainfall and weather experts are saying these are some signs of pre monsoon activity, this is happening because moisture is coming from other nearby regions and it is strengthening the pre monsoon activity in the NCR region and is giving some relief from the heatwave and residence can have some relief from the heat. Regions like Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Rohini, Dwarka, and Connaught Place is witnessing sudden cloud formation, dusty winds, and rainfall activity in the morning and afternoon hours. The winds are helping in suppressing the heatwaves and also bringing the AQI level down because rain helps the dust particle in air to settle down and helps in improving the overall AQI level of the NCR region. Residence are also advised to stay indoor during strong winds as it can harm them.
Delhi NCR Live Temperature Update
|Delhi NCR Region
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Moonrise
|Moonset
|Rohini
|38°C
|Thunderstorms and rainfall likely
|05:25 AM
|07:06 PM
|11:29 PM
|10:03 AM
|Noida
|37°C
|Cloudy skies with gusty winds
|05:24 AM
|07:05 PM
|11:28 PM
|10:02 AM
|Gurugram
|38°C
|Rainfall activity continues
|05:25 AM
|07:06 PM
|11:29 PM
|10:03 AM
|Ghaziabad
|37°C
|Lightning and thunderstorms possible
|05:24 AM
|07:05 PM
|11:28 PM
|10:02 AM
|Faridabad
|38°C
|Humid weather conditions
|05:25 AM
|07:05 PM
|11:29 PM
|10:03 AM
|Connaught Place
|36°C
|Cooler weather after rainfall
|05:24 AM
|07:05 PM
|11:28 PM
|10:02 AM
|Dwarka
|37°C
|Gusty winds and cloudy skies
|05:25 AM
|07:06 PM
|11:29 PM
|10:03 AM
|Najafgarh
|38°C
|Rainfall and thunderstorm activity
|05:26 AM
|07:06 PM
|11:30 PM
|10:04 AM
|Saket
|37°C
|Cloudy weather with lightning chances
|05:25 AM
|07:05 PM
|11:29 PM
|10:03 AM
|Karol Bagh
|36°C
|Light rainfall and cool winds
|05:24 AM
|07:05 PM
|11:28 PM
|10:02 AM
|Lajpat Nagar
|37°C
|Humid weather with rain chances
|05:24 AM
|07:05 PM
|11:28 PM
|10:02 AM
|Mayur Vihar
|37°C
|Thunderstorm activity possible
|05:24 AM
|07:05 PM
|11:28 PM
|10:02 AM
|Greater Noida
|36°C
|Rainfall likely with gusty winds
|05:23 AM
|07:04 PM
|11:27 PM
|10:01 AM
|Indirapuram
|37°C
|Cloud cover and humidity rise
|05:24 AM
|07:05 PM
|11:28 PM
|10:02 AM
|Vasant Kunj
|37°C
|Cooler weather after showers
|05:25 AM
|07:06 PM
|11:29 PM
|10:03 AM
|Ayanagar
|38°C
|Thunderstorms and dusty winds
|05:26 AM
|07:06 PM
|11:30 PM
|10:04 AM
IMD Insight On Delhi NCR Weather
At present, there has been a drastic change in the weather pattern in the area of Delhi NCR, where several areas within the capital city as well as other nearby cities are facing thunderstorms, gusty winds, cloud formation, lighting activity, and rainfall following days of intense heatwave conditions in the area. Some of the places that experienced these sudden changes in the weather included Rohini, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Dwarka, Connaught Place, Saket, Karol Bagh, and Greater Noida where they had sudden cloud formation along with rainfall activity in both morning and afternoon periods. It is due to the above reason that temperatures in Delhi NCR have fallen due to the drastic change in weather pattern. Apart from the above, several regions within Delhi NCR are also facing humid conditions, along with squally winds and reduced visibility due to the occurrence of thunderstorms in the area. According to the meteorologists, pre-monsoon systems along with moisture inflow and unstable circulation of atmosphere has helped rapid development of thunderstorm clouds in northern India. According to IMD, isolated rains, thunder, and lightning may impact the region of Delhi NCR in the coming hours. The concerned department has also recommended staying indoors amid heavy winds until the situation improves. Meteorologists claim that the chances of clouds formation, windy weather, increase in humidity, and isolated rains will be seen in the coming days due to the presence of strong pre-monsoon activities in northern India.
Delhi NCR Weather Yesterday vs Today Comparison (23 May vs 24 May 2026)
|Delhi NCR Region
|Yesterday Temperature (23 May)
|Today Temperature (24 May)
|Yesterday Weather
|Today Weather
|Weather Change
|Rohini
|45°C
|38°C
|Severe heatwave conditions
|Thunderstorms and rainfall likely
|Significant temperature drop after rainfall
|Noida
|44°C
|37°C
|Dry and extremely hot weather
|Cloudy skies with gusty winds
|Cooler weather with cloud activity
|Gurugram
|45°C
|38°C
|Heatwave and hot winds
|Rainfall activity continues
|Relief from intense heatwave
|Ghaziabad
|44°C
|37°C
|Extreme daytime heat
|Lightning and thunderstorms possible
|Increased thunderstorm activity
|Faridabad
|45°C
|38°C
|Sunny and scorching heat
|Humid weather conditions
|Humidity increased after rainfall
|Connaught Place
|43°C
|36°C
|Dry and uncomfortable weather
|Cooler weather after rainfall
|Pleasant weather after showers
|Dwarka
|44°C
|37°C
|Hot winds and sunny skies
|Gusty winds and cloudy skies
|Cooler with strong winds
|Najafgarh
|46°C
|38°C
|Severe heatwave conditions
|Rainfall and thunderstorm activity
|Major drop in temperature
|Saket
|43°C
|37°C
|Heat and dry weather
|Cloudy weather with lightning chances
|Rain-bearing cloud activity increased
|Karol Bagh
|43°C
|36°C
|Hot and sunny weather
|Light rainfall and cool winds
|Cooler weather conditions
|Greater Noida
|44°C
|36°C
|Dry atmospheric conditions
|Rainfall likely with gusty winds
|Strong weather shift after storms
|Ayanagar
|46°C
|38°C
|Scorching daytime heat
|Thunderstorms and dusty winds
|Thunderstorm activity intensified
According to meteorologists, there was an abrupt change in weather as compared to yesterday since strong pre-monsoon systems triggered thunderstorms, wind storms, lighting and rain in different areas of Delhi NCR. The temperature dropped from severe heatwave experienced on 23rd May to normal as on 24th May due to cloud formation, moisture formation and thunderstorm formation in the northern part of India.
Why Is Delhi NCR Witnessing Sudden Weather Change?
According to meteorologists, the rapid formation of thunderstorm clouds in Delhi NCR was facilitated by surface heating along with moisture and unstable atmosphere in northern India. The windy nature, increased humidity, and cloud movement made the precipitation process even more intense in certain areas. It is anticipated that these prevailing conditions will persist in the next few days owing to strengthened pre-monsoon activities in northwestern India.
What Is The 15-Day Weather Forecast For Delhi NCR?
|Date
|Expected Temperature
|Weather Trend
|24 May 2026
|27°C – 38°C
|Thunderstorms and rainfall continue
|25 May 2026
|28°C – 39°C
|Cloudy skies remain active
|26 May 2026
|28°C – 40°C
|Humidity levels rise
|27 May 2026
|29°C – 41°C
|Heat increases gradually
|28 May 2026
|29°C – 40°C
|Isolated thunderstorms possible
|29 May 2026
|28°C – 39°C
|Gusty winds likely
|30 May 2026
|28°C – 40°C
|Cloud activity continues
|31 May 2026
|29°C – 41°C
|Warm and humid weather
|1 June 2026
|29°C – 42°C
|Heatwave conditions may return
|2 June 2026
|30°C – 42°C
|Pre-monsoon activity remains active
|3 June 2026
|30°C – 43°C
|Hot daytime conditions continue
|4 June 2026
|31°C – 43°C
|Dry winds and humidity increase
|5 June 2026
|30°C – 42°C
|Thunderstorm chances possible
|6 June 2026
|29°C – 41°C
|Cloudy skies and gusty winds likely
|7 June 2026
|29°C – 40°C
|Rainfall activity may increase
The meteorologists think that there would be some fluctuations in the weather patterns that will occur in the next fifteen days as the pre-monsoon weather systems would continue to stay active in northern India. As per the reports provided by the meteorologists, there are chances of occurrence of thunderstorms, cloudy weather, gusty winds, rising of humidity levels, and sporadic rainfall in certain areas of Delhi NCR such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and other nearby areas in the last week of May month. Moisture levels in the atmosphere and unstable atmospheric circulations will lead to the formation of clouds and occurrence of occasional thunderstorms. It is also been forecasted by the experts that there are chances of rise in temperature as the period of rainfall would come to an end during the first week of June month. It has been mentioned that temperatures in several regions of Delhi NCR would start crossing 42 degrees as the dry winds and solar heating would start dominating the northwest Indian weather. The meteorologists also predict that there will be intermittent occurrences of thunderstorms and gusty winds due to pre-monsoon weather system activities.
Also read: Tamil Nadu Weather Tomorrow (24 May 2026): Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Chennai, Madurai & 16 More Districts | Check Full Forecast
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