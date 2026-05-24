Delhi NCR Weather Report Today (24 May 2026): Rainfall, Thunderstorms And Gusty Winds Bring Relief From Heatwave Across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram & Ghaziabad

Delhi NCR Weather Report Today (24 May 2026): Delhi NCR is currently under a major shift in temperature as the temperature level is going down because Delhi is witnessing thunderstorms, gusty winds, cloudy skies, lightning activity, and rainfall and weather experts are saying these are some signs of pre monsoon activity, this is happening because moisture is coming from other nearby regions and it is strengthening the pre monsoon activity in the NCR region and is giving some relief from the heatwave and residence can have some relief from the heat. Regions like Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Rohini, Dwarka, and Connaught Place is witnessing sudden cloud formation, dusty winds, and rainfall activity in the morning and afternoon hours. The winds are helping in suppressing the heatwaves and also bringing the AQI level down because rain helps the dust particle in air to settle down and helps in improving the overall AQI level of the NCR region. Residence are also advised to stay indoor during strong winds as it can harm them.

Delhi NCR Live Temperature Update

Delhi NCR Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Rohini 38°C Thunderstorms and rainfall likely 05:25 AM 07:06 PM 11:29 PM 10:03 AM Noida 37°C Cloudy skies with gusty winds 05:24 AM 07:05 PM 11:28 PM 10:02 AM Gurugram 38°C Rainfall activity continues 05:25 AM 07:06 PM 11:29 PM 10:03 AM Ghaziabad 37°C Lightning and thunderstorms possible 05:24 AM 07:05 PM 11:28 PM 10:02 AM Faridabad 38°C Humid weather conditions 05:25 AM 07:05 PM 11:29 PM 10:03 AM Connaught Place 36°C Cooler weather after rainfall 05:24 AM 07:05 PM 11:28 PM 10:02 AM Dwarka 37°C Gusty winds and cloudy skies 05:25 AM 07:06 PM 11:29 PM 10:03 AM Najafgarh 38°C Rainfall and thunderstorm activity 05:26 AM 07:06 PM 11:30 PM 10:04 AM Saket 37°C Cloudy weather with lightning chances 05:25 AM 07:05 PM 11:29 PM 10:03 AM Karol Bagh 36°C Light rainfall and cool winds 05:24 AM 07:05 PM 11:28 PM 10:02 AM Lajpat Nagar 37°C Humid weather with rain chances 05:24 AM 07:05 PM 11:28 PM 10:02 AM Mayur Vihar 37°C Thunderstorm activity possible 05:24 AM 07:05 PM 11:28 PM 10:02 AM Greater Noida 36°C Rainfall likely with gusty winds 05:23 AM 07:04 PM 11:27 PM 10:01 AM Indirapuram 37°C Cloud cover and humidity rise 05:24 AM 07:05 PM 11:28 PM 10:02 AM Vasant Kunj 37°C Cooler weather after showers 05:25 AM 07:06 PM 11:29 PM 10:03 AM Ayanagar 38°C Thunderstorms and dusty winds 05:26 AM 07:06 PM 11:30 PM 10:04 AM

IMD Insight On Delhi NCR Weather

At present, there has been a drastic change in the weather pattern in the area of Delhi NCR, where several areas within the capital city as well as other nearby cities are facing thunderstorms, gusty winds, cloud formation, lighting activity, and rainfall following days of intense heatwave conditions in the area. Some of the places that experienced these sudden changes in the weather included Rohini, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Dwarka, Connaught Place, Saket, Karol Bagh, and Greater Noida where they had sudden cloud formation along with rainfall activity in both morning and afternoon periods. It is due to the above reason that temperatures in Delhi NCR have fallen due to the drastic change in weather pattern. Apart from the above, several regions within Delhi NCR are also facing humid conditions, along with squally winds and reduced visibility due to the occurrence of thunderstorms in the area. According to the meteorologists, pre-monsoon systems along with moisture inflow and unstable circulation of atmosphere has helped rapid development of thunderstorm clouds in northern India. According to IMD, isolated rains, thunder, and lightning may impact the region of Delhi NCR in the coming hours. The concerned department has also recommended staying indoors amid heavy winds until the situation improves. Meteorologists claim that the chances of clouds formation, windy weather, increase in humidity, and isolated rains will be seen in the coming days due to the presence of strong pre-monsoon activities in northern India.

Delhi NCR Weather Yesterday vs Today Comparison (23 May vs 24 May 2026)

Delhi NCR Region Yesterday Temperature (23 May) Today Temperature (24 May) Yesterday Weather Today Weather Weather Change Rohini 45°C 38°C Severe heatwave conditions Thunderstorms and rainfall likely Significant temperature drop after rainfall Noida 44°C 37°C Dry and extremely hot weather Cloudy skies with gusty winds Cooler weather with cloud activity Gurugram 45°C 38°C Heatwave and hot winds Rainfall activity continues Relief from intense heatwave Ghaziabad 44°C 37°C Extreme daytime heat Lightning and thunderstorms possible Increased thunderstorm activity Faridabad 45°C 38°C Sunny and scorching heat Humid weather conditions Humidity increased after rainfall Connaught Place 43°C 36°C Dry and uncomfortable weather Cooler weather after rainfall Pleasant weather after showers Dwarka 44°C 37°C Hot winds and sunny skies Gusty winds and cloudy skies Cooler with strong winds Najafgarh 46°C 38°C Severe heatwave conditions Rainfall and thunderstorm activity Major drop in temperature Saket 43°C 37°C Heat and dry weather Cloudy weather with lightning chances Rain-bearing cloud activity increased Karol Bagh 43°C 36°C Hot and sunny weather Light rainfall and cool winds Cooler weather conditions Greater Noida 44°C 36°C Dry atmospheric conditions Rainfall likely with gusty winds Strong weather shift after storms Ayanagar 46°C 38°C Scorching daytime heat Thunderstorms and dusty winds Thunderstorm activity intensified

According to meteorologists, there was an abrupt change in weather as compared to yesterday since strong pre-monsoon systems triggered thunderstorms, wind storms, lighting and rain in different areas of Delhi NCR. The temperature dropped from severe heatwave experienced on 23rd May to normal as on 24th May due to cloud formation, moisture formation and thunderstorm formation in the northern part of India.

Why Is Delhi NCR Witnessing Sudden Weather Change?

According to meteorologists, the rapid formation of thunderstorm clouds in Delhi NCR was facilitated by surface heating along with moisture and unstable atmosphere in northern India. The windy nature, increased humidity, and cloud movement made the precipitation process even more intense in certain areas. It is anticipated that these prevailing conditions will persist in the next few days owing to strengthened pre-monsoon activities in northwestern India.

What Is The 15-Day Weather Forecast For Delhi NCR?

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend 24 May 2026 27°C – 38°C Thunderstorms and rainfall continue 25 May 2026 28°C – 39°C Cloudy skies remain active 26 May 2026 28°C – 40°C Humidity levels rise 27 May 2026 29°C – 41°C Heat increases gradually 28 May 2026 29°C – 40°C Isolated thunderstorms possible 29 May 2026 28°C – 39°C Gusty winds likely 30 May 2026 28°C – 40°C Cloud activity continues 31 May 2026 29°C – 41°C Warm and humid weather 1 June 2026 29°C – 42°C Heatwave conditions may return 2 June 2026 30°C – 42°C Pre-monsoon activity remains active 3 June 2026 30°C – 43°C Hot daytime conditions continue 4 June 2026 31°C – 43°C Dry winds and humidity increase 5 June 2026 30°C – 42°C Thunderstorm chances possible 6 June 2026 29°C – 41°C Cloudy skies and gusty winds likely 7 June 2026 29°C – 40°C Rainfall activity may increase

The meteorologists think that there would be some fluctuations in the weather patterns that will occur in the next fifteen days as the pre-monsoon weather systems would continue to stay active in northern India. As per the reports provided by the meteorologists, there are chances of occurrence of thunderstorms, cloudy weather, gusty winds, rising of humidity levels, and sporadic rainfall in certain areas of Delhi NCR such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and other nearby areas in the last week of May month. Moisture levels in the atmosphere and unstable atmospheric circulations will lead to the formation of clouds and occurrence of occasional thunderstorms. It is also been forecasted by the experts that there are chances of rise in temperature as the period of rainfall would come to an end during the first week of June month. It has been mentioned that temperatures in several regions of Delhi NCR would start crossing 42 degrees as the dry winds and solar heating would start dominating the northwest Indian weather. The meteorologists also predict that there will be intermittent occurrences of thunderstorms and gusty winds due to pre-monsoon weather system activities.

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