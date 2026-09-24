Delhi Robbery Turns Deadly: Passenger Killed, Auto Driver’s Fingers Slashed; Probe Underway To Nab Accused

Amid concerns over women’s safety following the recent Delhi gang rape case, another violent incident has shaken the capital. A man was allegedly stabbed to death during a robbery near the Yamuna Bazar underpass in Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate area, according to reports. The incident took place in a crowded part of the city, triggering a police response and raising concerns among people in the area. Police and a crime team reached the spot and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Man Attacked During Alleged Robbery

According to reports, the victim was travelling in an auto-rickshaw when miscreants allegedly intercepted him near the Yamuna Bazar underpass. The assailants reportedly robbed the man before attacking him with a knife. He sustained serious injuries and died following the attack. The exact circumstances of the robbery and the identity of the victim have not been independently confirmed in the information available.

Auto Driver Also Attacked

Reports further suggest that the auto-rickshaw driver resisted the robbery when the attackers allegedly turned on him. He was also attacked with a knife, with injuries reported to his fingers. Police are expected to examine the sequence of events, including whether the attack was specifically linked to a robbery or whether another dispute may have preceded the violence, reports Aajtak.

Police Begin Search For Suspects

Following the incident, police teams and forensic personnel reached the location to collect evidence and investigate the crime. CCTV footage from the surrounding area is also likely to be examined as investigators work to identify and trace the alleged attackers. The motive behind the killing and robbery remains under investigation. Police have launched a search operation to nab the suspects, while further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

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