LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Delhi Robbery Turns Deadly: Passenger Killed, Auto Driver’s Fingers Slashed; Probe Underway To Nab Accused

Delhi Robbery Turns Deadly: Passenger Killed, Auto Driver’s Fingers Slashed; Probe Underway To Nab Accused

A man was allegedly stabbed to death during a robbery near Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate, while an auto driver’s fingers were slashed as police launched a probe to nab the accused.

Passenger Killed Auto Driver Injured in Delhi.
Passenger Killed Auto Driver Injured in Delhi.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Thu 2026-09-24 22:55 IST

Amid concerns over women’s safety following the recent Delhi gang rape case, another violent incident has shaken the capital. A man was allegedly stabbed to death during a robbery near the Yamuna Bazar underpass in Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate area, according to reports. The incident took place in a crowded part of the city, triggering a police response and raising concerns among people in the area. Police and a crime team reached the spot and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Man Attacked During Alleged Robbery

According to reports, the victim was travelling in an auto-rickshaw when miscreants allegedly intercepted him near the Yamuna Bazar underpass. The assailants reportedly robbed the man before attacking him with a knife. He sustained serious injuries and died following the attack. The exact circumstances of the robbery and the identity of the victim have not been independently confirmed in the information available.

You Might Be Interested In

Auto Driver Also Attacked

Reports further suggest that the auto-rickshaw driver resisted the robbery when the attackers allegedly turned on him. He was also attacked with a knife, with injuries reported to his fingers. Police are expected to examine the sequence of events, including whether the attack was specifically linked to a robbery or whether another dispute may have preceded the violence, reports Aajtak.

Police Begin Search For Suspects

Following the incident, police teams and forensic personnel reached the location to collect evidence and investigate the crime. CCTV footage from the surrounding area is also likely to be examined as investigators work to identify and trace the alleged attackers. The motive behind the killing and robbery remains under investigation. Police have launched a search operation to nab the suspects, while further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.
Also Read: 9 Burnt Alive, 35 Passengers On Board: Greater Noida Yamuna Expressway Sleeper Bus Catches Fire, Many Escape By Jumping From Windows

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Robbery Turns Deadly: Passenger Killed, Auto Driver’s Fingers Slashed; Probe Underway To Nab Accused
Tags: auto driver attackedauto driver fingers slashedDelhi crime newsDelhi robberyhome-hero-pos-3Kashmiri Gate stabbingman stabbed to death Delhi

RELATED News

Jharkhand Minister Dipika Pandey Singh’s Daughter Among 4 Killed As Car Rams Into Stationary Truck In Jamshedpur

Meerut Hotel Row: What Were a Hindu Girl and 2 Muslim Youths Doing at a Hotel? Hindu Group Creates Ruckus, Police Summon Families

After Jamui Groping Case, Samastipur Video Goes Viral: 3 Youths Seen Harassing, Grabbing Girl Inappropriately In Broad Daylight

Hyderabad Hotel Mystery: Young Woman Arrived With Her Boyfriend, Face Covered With A Cloth; They Spent The Night Together; What Happened By Morning?

9 Burnt Alive, 35 Passengers On Board: Greater Noida Yamuna Expressway Sleeper Bus Catches Fire, Many Escape By Jumping From Windows

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Robbery Turns Deadly: Passenger Killed, Auto Driver’s Fingers Slashed; Probe Underway To Nab Accused

Asian Games 2026 India Schedule September 25: Gulveer Singh And Anahat Singh In Action; Men’s And Women’s Kabaddi Teams Eye Higher Honours

Richa Chadha Says Marriage With Ali Fazal Has Entered A ‘Beautiful’ New Phase After Parenthood: ‘Where There Is No…’

SA vs AUS: Matthew Breetzke And Keshav Maharaj Shine As Australia Collapse To Lose In Durban By 67 Runs, Hand South Africa 1-0 Lead

Mushtaq Khan Dies At 56 After Cancer Battle; Welcome Actor Passes Away In Mumbai

The Third Model Between E-Commerce and Modern Trade

Lalitha Viral MMS Video: Why Link Is Trending Again On Social Media

Greenpanel Partners with RVR Delhi Blue Bulls for Green Plantation Drive at IGPL 2026

Datia Kidnapping: Youth Allegedly Abducted In ‘Police’ Marked Scorpio After Highway Assault, Six Booked

Asian Games 2026: India’s Medal Tally Rises To 17 As Mixed 4x400m Relay Team Wins Silver

Delhi Robbery Turns Deadly: Passenger Killed, Auto Driver’s Fingers Slashed; Probe Underway To Nab Accused

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Robbery Turns Deadly: Passenger Killed, Auto Driver’s Fingers Slashed; Probe Underway To Nab Accused

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Robbery Turns Deadly: Passenger Killed, Auto Driver’s Fingers Slashed; Probe Underway To Nab Accused
Delhi Robbery Turns Deadly: Passenger Killed, Auto Driver’s Fingers Slashed; Probe Underway To Nab Accused
Delhi Robbery Turns Deadly: Passenger Killed, Auto Driver’s Fingers Slashed; Probe Underway To Nab Accused
Delhi Robbery Turns Deadly: Passenger Killed, Auto Driver’s Fingers Slashed; Probe Underway To Nab Accused
Delhi Robbery Turns Deadly: Passenger Killed, Auto Driver’s Fingers Slashed; Probe Underway To Nab Accused

QUICK LINKS