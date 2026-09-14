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Home > Regionals News > Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse: HC Refuses Urgent Hearing on Plea Over Demolition of Adjacent Building

Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse: HC Refuses Urgent Hearing on Plea Over Demolition of Adjacent Building

The development comes amid scrutiny over safety of buildings in Delhi in the wake of collapse of a 5-storey PG building in Satya Niketan on September 6. The building collapse killed around 7 people and injured 12 others. The Delhi High Court is already monitoring the case after several petitions were filed in the court.

The petitioner alleged that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) demolished the adjoining structure without first clearing the debris, raising the possibility that people could still be trapped inside.
The petitioner alleged that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) demolished the adjoining structure without first clearing the debris, raising the possibility that people could still be trapped inside.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 12:46 IST

The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to grant an immediate hearing to a fresh petition raising concerns over the demolition of a building adjoining the site of the deadly Satya Niketan PG collapse.

The petitioner alleged that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) demolished the adjoining structure without first clearing the debris, raising the possibility that people could still be trapped inside.

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Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya questioned the petitioner about the source of the information regarding people allegedly being trapped in the demolished structure. The court also observed that before ordering the demolition of a building, the authorities must have carried out a technical assessment or audit of its structural condition.

The Chief Justice asked the petitioner to formally file the petition and indicated that it would be auto-listed before the court.

The development comes amid scrutiny over safety of buildings in Delhi in the wake of collapse of a 5-storey PG building in Satya Niketan on September 6. The building collapse killed around 7 people and injured 12 others. The Delhi High Court is already monitoring the case after several petitions were filed in the court.

Earlier, the Supreme Court refused to transfer the matter from the Delhi High Court to itself observing that proceedings were already underway and allowed the High Court to continue monitoring compliance with its directions.

Meanwhile, the building collapse in the heart of Delhi has triggered a massive crackdown on unsafe and unauthorised structures especially in areas where students live in rented accommodation. Following the tragedy, the MCD is now examining multiple issues including sanctioned building plans, occupancy, structural stability and fire-safety compliance.

As police investigate the building collapse, it probe points to alleged construction and renovation work at the building shortly before the tragedy. According to police, a wall on the ground floor was removed to create space for a shop, while debris was allegedly dumped in the basement during renovation work.

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Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse: HC Refuses Urgent Hearing on Plea Over Demolition of Adjacent Building
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Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse: HC Refuses Urgent Hearing on Plea Over Demolition of Adjacent Building

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Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse: HC Refuses Urgent Hearing on Plea Over Demolition of Adjacent Building
Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse: HC Refuses Urgent Hearing on Plea Over Demolition of Adjacent Building
Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse: HC Refuses Urgent Hearing on Plea Over Demolition of Adjacent Building
Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse: HC Refuses Urgent Hearing on Plea Over Demolition of Adjacent Building
Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse: HC Refuses Urgent Hearing on Plea Over Demolition of Adjacent Building

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