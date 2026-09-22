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Home > Regionals News > Delhi SIR: Supreme Court Issues Notice on Plea Challenging Non-Disclosure of Details in Notices

Delhi SIR: Supreme Court Issues Notice on Plea Challenging Non-Disclosure of Details in Notices

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justice Joymalya Bagchi, sought a status report from the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the steps taken in connection with the Delhi SIR exercise.

During the hearing, the CJI asked the ECI to follow the interim directions issued by the Supreme Court in the SIR cases concerning West Bengal and Bihar.
During the hearing, the CJI asked the ECI to follow the interim directions issued by the Supreme Court in the SIR cases concerning West Bengal and Bihar.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-22 15:36 IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice on a plea challenging the alleged non-disclosure of details in notices issued to voters during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Delhi.
 
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justice Joymalya Bagchi, sought a status report from the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the steps taken in connection with the Delhi SIR exercise.
 During the hearing, the CJI asked the ECI to follow the interim directions issued by the Supreme Court in the SIR cases concerning West Bengal and Bihar.
 The court also asked the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to take steps to make the voter verification process more accessible and convenient for electors.
 
Justice Joymalya Bagchi suggested that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) could be made available at ward offices so that voters can approach them for assistance during the verification exercise.
 
Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan submitted in the court that Delhi had around 1.45 crore registered voters earlier, of whom approximately 47.7 lakh names—nearly one-third of the electorate—were left out during the initial enumeration exercise.
 
He also submitted that verification notices had also been issued to around 31.6 lakh to 33 lakh electors, either because discrepancies were detected in their voter data or because their records were categorised as “unmapped” during the verification exercise.
The bench also observed that providing standardised responses to common voter queries could help build confidence among voters and make the verification process more transparent and accessible.
 
The matter is being heard in the context of concerns raised over the manner in which voters are being informed about the verification process and the details contained in notices issued during the Delhi SIR exercise.
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Delhi SIR: Supreme Court Issues Notice on Plea Challenging Non-Disclosure of Details in Notices
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Delhi SIR: Supreme Court Issues Notice on Plea Challenging Non-Disclosure of Details in Notices

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Delhi SIR: Supreme Court Issues Notice on Plea Challenging Non-Disclosure of Details in Notices
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