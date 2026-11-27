A student was stabbed to death following a late-night argument over alleged rash driving in northwest Delhi’s Shakurpur area early Friday. The victim, identified as Yogesh, was standing with his friends on G-Block Road around 1 am when a dispute broke out with the occupants of a Hyundai i20. The argument soon turned violent, with one of the men inside the car allegedly pulling out a sharp weapon and stabbing Yogesh in the neck before fleeing with the others.

Delhi student stabbed after argument with Hyundai i20 occupants

Reports say that Yogesh, who lived in JJ Colony in Shakurpur, was rushed to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital by people present at the spot. However, doctors declared him brought dead on arrival due to the critical neck injury. Hospital authorities subsequently informed the local police station.

As per the initial inquiry carried out by the Delhi Police, the dispute occurred due to the way the Hyundai i20 was being driven. The disagreement soon turned into a fistfight resulting in the stabbing incident.

Victim and suspect in Delhi murder case acquainted with each other

As per reports, the police investigation has revealed that the case was not a dispute between strangers. It appears that Yogesh and the suspects lived in the same Shakurpur area and knew each other prior to the conflict.

Following reports received from the hospital, the police have conducted an inspection of the crime scene. At the same time, the police are taking statements of the eyewitnesses, including Yogesh’s friends, to know what actually happened and to fix their roles in the car.

Delhi Police launch raids to arrest absconding suspects

A murder case has been registered, and police have identified the accused. Multiple teams are conducting raids to trace and arrest those who fled after the attack.

“We have established the identities of the accused and are conducting raids to apprehend them. A case has been registered,” a senior police officer said, according to reports. Further investigation is underway as the Delhi Police continue their search for the absconding suspects.

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