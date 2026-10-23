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Home > Regionals News > ‘Denial Of Justice’ For Supreme Court Verdict? Karnataka High Court Quashes Case Against 13 Over Posters, Says Dissent Is No Crime

‘Denial Of Justice’ For Supreme Court Verdict? Karnataka High Court Quashes Case Against 13 Over Posters, Says Dissent Is No Crime

The Karnataka High Court quashed a case against 13 people over posters calling a Supreme Court verdict a “denial of justice”, ruling that the slogans amounted to constitutionally protected dissent.

Karnataka HC Quashes Case Against 13 Over ‘Denial Of Justice’ Posters (Image: X)
Karnataka HC Quashes Case Against 13 Over ‘Denial Of Justice’ Posters (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-10-23 11:01 IST

The Karnataka High Court has quashed a criminal case against 13 people accused of putting up posters in Mangaluru that described a Supreme Court judgment as a “denial of justice” and urged people to raise their voices for justice. Justice HP Sandesh ruled that the slogans amounted to dissent against a judicial verdict and were protected under the Constitution’s freedom of speech and expression. In its October 15 ruling, the court held that the posters did not contain the necessary elements to attract the alleged offences of promoting enmity or deliberately outraging religious feelings.

Karnataka High Court explains why the posters did not amount to a crime

The case arose from a complaint filed in 2019, which alleged that posters carrying the slogans were put up on roadside walls in Mangaluru. The complaint also alleged that the posters had been put up by the Popular Front of India (PFI).

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Police registered a case against 13 people under Sections 153A, 295A and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), dealing with promoting enmity between groups, deliberately and maliciously outraging religious feelings, and criminal conspiracy. Section 3 of the Karnataka Open Place Disfigurement Act was also invoked.

Karnataka High Court examines freedom of speech argument

The accused approached the court in 2021, seeking to quash the case. They argued that the complaint did not disclose the essential ingredients of the alleged offences and that expressing disagreement with a judicial verdict was protected under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech and expression.

The State opposed their plea, arguing that the posters had been put up in a public place soon after the Supreme Court delivered its judgment and could create disharmony.

However, Justice Sandesh found that the slogans merely expressed dissatisfaction with the verdict. The court said: “When such being the case, it will not attract ingredients of offence under Sections 153A and 295A of IPC.”

Karnataka High Court sets out test for alleged enmity

The court said the slogans called the judgment a denial of justice and urged people to raise their voices, without showing that they were intended to create disharmony.

“The same is dissent about the judgment and the same is not in the term of creating disharmony and only it is stated that justice is denied and raise voice and the same is within the scope of Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India,” the October 15 order stated.

The Karnataka High Court also stressed that the impact of an expression must be assessed by considering how reasonable people in significant numbers would view it.

“Merely because a few individuals may develop hatred or ill will, it will not be sufficient to attract clause (a) of sub-section (1) of Section 153-A IPC,” the court observed.

Karnataka High Court quashes proceedings against 13 petitioners

Finding that the material did not establish the ingredients of the alleged offences, the court quashed the criminal case against all 13 petitioners. It held that the slogans constituted dissent protected under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution.

Advocate Ismail Muneeb Musba appeared for the petitioners, while High Court Government Pleader Suhas Gowda M represented the State.

(with inputs from Bar and Bench)

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‘Denial Of Justice’ For Supreme Court Verdict? Karnataka High Court Quashes Case Against 13 Over Posters, Says Dissent Is No Crime
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‘Denial Of Justice’ For Supreme Court Verdict? Karnataka High Court Quashes Case Against 13 Over Posters, Says Dissent Is No Crime

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‘Denial Of Justice’ For Supreme Court Verdict? Karnataka High Court Quashes Case Against 13 Over Posters, Says Dissent Is No Crime
‘Denial Of Justice’ For Supreme Court Verdict? Karnataka High Court Quashes Case Against 13 Over Posters, Says Dissent Is No Crime
‘Denial Of Justice’ For Supreme Court Verdict? Karnataka High Court Quashes Case Against 13 Over Posters, Says Dissent Is No Crime
‘Denial Of Justice’ For Supreme Court Verdict? Karnataka High Court Quashes Case Against 13 Over Posters, Says Dissent Is No Crime
‘Denial Of Justice’ For Supreme Court Verdict? Karnataka High Court Quashes Case Against 13 Over Posters, Says Dissent Is No Crime

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