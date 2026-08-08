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Home > Regionals News > Denied Week-Off For 4 Months, Young Mysuru Woman Ends Life; Family Seeks Justice

Denied Week-Off For 4 Months, Young Mysuru Woman Ends Life; Family Seeks Justice

Woman dies by suicide after alleged workplace harassment and denial of leave; family seeks justice against supervisor.

Denied Week-Off For 4 Months, Young Mysuru Woman Ends Life; Family Seeks Justice

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sat 2026-08-08 21:53 IST

In a distressing case, a young woman identified as Nageshwari has died by suicide after allegedly enduring weeks of severe harassment and exploitative working conditions at her place of employment. Nageshwari, who worked as a Tata product promoter at a Reliance Mart outlet in the Hinakal area of Mysuru, reportedly consumed pesticide after reaching a breaking point due to professional mistreatment.

A Suicide Note Alleging Workplace Abuse

According to preliminary police reports, a suicide note recovered from the scene explicitly names her workplace superiors, accusing them of systematically targeting and harassing her over trivial matters that were not her fault. Her family asserts that this prolonged psychological torment and high-pressure work environment directly drove her to take the extreme step.

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Four Months Without a Weekly Off

The victim’s family has come forward with harrowing details regarding the conditions Nageshwari faced. They claim that for nearly four months, she was denied a single weekly day off, leaving her with no time for rest or mental recovery. Furthermore, when she requested emergency leave due to personal circumstances, management allegedly denied the request, further exacerbating her distress.

The family maintains that Nageshwari had been vocal about her suffering at home, frequently expressing her anxiety and feelings of hopelessness regarding the way she was being treated by her management team.

Family Seeks Accountability and Justice

The grieving family has leveled specific allegations against a supervisor identified as Dolly. They claim that after Nageshwari gathered the courage to question the toxic environment and unfair treatment she was receiving, the supervisor retaliated by removing her from her position.

“She was hardworking and dedicated, but the system broke her spirit,” a family member stated. They are now demanding a thorough police investigation into the company’s role, urging authorities to examine whether labor law violations—such as the denial of mandatory leave and workplace bullying—directly contributed to her death.

Broader Concerns Over Employee Welfare

This tragic incident has sparked a local outcry, raising urgent questions about corporate responsibility and the lack of robust grievance redressal mechanisms in the retail sector. Labor rights advocates are calling for an immediate audit of employment practices in such outlets, emphasizing that workers must have safe, confidential channels to report harassment without the constant fear of termination or retaliation.

Also Read: Amarnath Yatra Suspended From August 9 Amid Severe Weather And Track Maintenance

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Denied Week-Off For 4 Months, Young Mysuru Woman Ends Life; Family Seeks Justice
Tags: denial of weekly off labor lawhome-hero-pos-6Mysuru workplace suicideNageshwari Mysuru caseReliance Mart Mysuru incidentworkplace harassment suicide India

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Denied Week-Off For 4 Months, Young Mysuru Woman Ends Life; Family Seeks Justice

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