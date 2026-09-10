Devar-Bhabhi Affair Takes A Horrific Turn: Two-Year-Old Niece Dies After Allegedly Being Placed On Burning Stove

A disturbing case has emerged from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, where a two-year-old girl died after allegedly being placed on a burning wooden stove during a family dispute linked to an alleged affair between a man and his sister-in-law.

The Accused And The Victim

The incident took place in Ghutku village under the Koni police station area. According to police, the accused, identified as Nitin Kumar Lonia, allegedly had an affair with his sister-in-law, Ankita, who lived with her husband Sudhir and their two-year-old daughter, Parmeshwari.

The Family Went Missing Before Returning

On August 26, Ankita reportedly left home along with her daughter and Nitin. Despite efforts to trace them, the three could not be located for several days. The child’s maternal grandfather eventually filed a complaint at the Koni police station, following which police began investigating and gathered information about the whereabouts of Nitin, Ankita and the child.

Dispute Erupts On Their Return

The three returned to Ghutku on September 7, after which the family dispute reportedly resumed. On Tuesday, Nitin got into a fight with his elder brother Sudhir, and soon after, an argument broke out between Nitin and his sister-in-law Ankita as well.

Police Intervene, Discover The Incident

Koni police station in-charge Jitendra Gupta said police reached the spot after receiving information about the altercation and managed to calm the situation. During this, police learned that Nitin had allegedly placed his two-year-old niece on a burning wooden stove.

Child Succumbs During Treatment

The child suffered severe burns in the incident. Police rushed her to the hospital for immediate treatment, where she remained under observation, but her condition was critical. She died late at night while undergoing treatment. Following the incident, police arrested the accused, Nitin Kumar Lonia.

Investigation Underway

Police are now investigating the complete sequence of events, including the family dispute and the circumstances that allegedly led to the child being placed on the stove.

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