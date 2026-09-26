LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Devrani vs Jethani, Missing Councillor, Abduction Row: How Congress Won Rajasthan Poll by Just 1 Vote

Devrani vs Jethani, Missing Councillor, Abduction Row: How Congress Won Rajasthan Poll by Just 1 Vote

A Rajasthan civic election turned into a family-versus-politics drama after a Congress councillor went missing. The HC stepped in before a one-vote margin handed the chairperson's post to the Congress.

(Image: ANI)
(Image: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-09-26 23:42 IST

A municipal election in the well-known pilgrimage site of Khatu Shyamji in Rajasthan witnessed an unusual scenario. Initially, the election between BJP and Congress was seen as an election amongst two sisters-in-law and also saw charges of abduction and even involvement of the court.

Finally, the election for the post of Municipal Chairperson was decided on the basis of just one vote. The Congress’ candidate Vinita Punia won over the BJP’s candidate Prem Devi with 10 votes while her rival managed to secure only 9 votes. However, reaching this stage was not easy at all.

You Might Be Interested In

BJP And Congress Locked In A Tight Contest

In Khatu Shyam Municipality, there are a total of 20 councillors. The BJP and Congress have eight councillors each. The remaining four were three independents and one councillor belonging to the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP). For winning the election, 11 votes were needed if all 20 councillors cast votes.

Congress Councillor Goes Missing

Congress councillor Lakshmi Devi, who represents Ward No. 10, did not appear for voting on September 21. Her husband, Harlal, approached the police and alleged that she had been abducted. The allegation immediately turned the election into a political controversy.

The BJP and Lakshmi Devi’s family demanded that she be traced. The BJP also sought postponement of the election. But there was another unusual angle. Lakshmi Devi and BJP candidate Prem Devi are devrani and jethani, or sisters-in-law.

The BJP hoped the family connection could influence the voting. Lakshmi Devi’s family has also been associated with the Congress for a long time. According to reports, Lakshmi Devi had gone to her maternal home before the voting day.

Election Postponed, Rajasthan HC Steps In

After the submission of these demands, the State Election Commission deferred the election of the chairperson till September 25. It was brought to the notice of the Rajasthan High Court after that. Vinita Punia, who contested the elections as the candidate of Congress, raised a plea against the deferral.

She stated through her lawyer that 100 per cent voter participation is not mandatory for conducting the elections. She further made it clear that although the husband of Lakshmi Devi had filed a case of kidnapping against her, it cannot be said that kidnapping actually took place.

HC Orders Decision Based On 19 Votes

The Rajasthan High Court found merit in the argument and directed that the chairperson’s post be decided on the basis of the 19 votes cast. The election was subsequently held at the Khatu Shyamji Municipality.

When the votes were counted on Saturday, the suspense finally ended. Vinita Punia received 10 votes, while Prem Devi got nine. With 19 votes cast, Punia was declared the new chairperson.

One Vote Ends The Political-Family Drama

Khatu Shyamji is one of Rajasthan’s prominent pilgrimage towns and attracts large numbers of devotees and tourists. That makes control of its municipal board politically significant. Yet this election became notable for more than the BJP-Congress contest. It featured a devrani-jethani face-off, an alleged abduction, a postponed election and a High Court intervention. In the end, the chairperson’s post was decided by just one vote.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Devrani vs Jethani, Missing Councillor, Abduction Row: How Congress Won Rajasthan Poll by Just 1 Vote
Tags: home-hero-pos-1rajasthan

RELATED News

22-Year-Old Gauhati University Student Dies at Homestay: What Happened Before She Was Found Unconscious?

70-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped After Stopping 2 Men From Drinking Near Home, Later Found Murdered in UP

Kanyakumari YouTuber Flaunted Gold and Cash Online, Then 944 Grams Vanished From His Home: Coincidence?

4 Youths Went for Dinner, But Got Gunshots Instead! 10-15 Rounds Fired at Jamshedpur’s Bindal Mall

Husband Killed Wife, Dumped Body in Vacant Plot, But One Clothing Tag Exposed Bengaluru Murder Mystery

LATEST NEWS

Devrani vs Jethani, Missing Councillor, Abduction Row: How Congress Won Rajasthan Poll by Just 1 Vote

England vs Spain Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch ENG vs ESP UEFA Nations League 2026 Clash in India?

Asian Games 2026 India Schedule September 27: Anahat Singh in Squash Final; Tejaswin Shankar in Action | Schedule, Medal Events And Live Streaming

Judiciary Remains Committed to Protect Fundamental Right to Peaceful Protest: CJI Surya Kant

CM Bhagwant Mann Calls Meeting of 7-Member Coordination Committee on ‘Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026’

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India Breaks into Top 10 After Double Kabaddi Gold | Sawan Barwal Wins Historic Silver — Check Full Standings

Even a Flying Brick Failed to Stop Ranveer-Deepika’s Lip-Lock: What Happened on the Ram-Leela Set That Left Bhansali Surprised?

India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Will Virat Kohli Create History by Becoming Fastest to 15K ODI Runs?

Parul University Marks World Peace Day with ‘Choose Your Response’ Initiative, Engaging 5,000 Students in Conscious Decision-Making

George Russell Wins Azerbaijan GP 2026! Mercedes Star Beats Max Verstappen in Thrilling F1 Baku Race

Devrani vs Jethani, Missing Councillor, Abduction Row: How Congress Won Rajasthan Poll by Just 1 Vote

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Devrani vs Jethani, Missing Councillor, Abduction Row: How Congress Won Rajasthan Poll by Just 1 Vote

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Devrani vs Jethani, Missing Councillor, Abduction Row: How Congress Won Rajasthan Poll by Just 1 Vote
Devrani vs Jethani, Missing Councillor, Abduction Row: How Congress Won Rajasthan Poll by Just 1 Vote
Devrani vs Jethani, Missing Councillor, Abduction Row: How Congress Won Rajasthan Poll by Just 1 Vote
Devrani vs Jethani, Missing Councillor, Abduction Row: How Congress Won Rajasthan Poll by Just 1 Vote
Devrani vs Jethani, Missing Councillor, Abduction Row: How Congress Won Rajasthan Poll by Just 1 Vote

QUICK LINKS