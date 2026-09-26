Devrani vs Jethani, Missing Councillor, Abduction Row: How Congress Won Rajasthan Poll by Just 1 Vote

A municipal election in the well-known pilgrimage site of Khatu Shyamji in Rajasthan witnessed an unusual scenario. Initially, the election between BJP and Congress was seen as an election amongst two sisters-in-law and also saw charges of abduction and even involvement of the court.

Finally, the election for the post of Municipal Chairperson was decided on the basis of just one vote. The Congress’ candidate Vinita Punia won over the BJP’s candidate Prem Devi with 10 votes while her rival managed to secure only 9 votes. However, reaching this stage was not easy at all.

BJP And Congress Locked In A Tight Contest

In Khatu Shyam Municipality, there are a total of 20 councillors. The BJP and Congress have eight councillors each. The remaining four were three independents and one councillor belonging to the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP). For winning the election, 11 votes were needed if all 20 councillors cast votes.

Congress Councillor Goes Missing

Congress councillor Lakshmi Devi, who represents Ward No. 10, did not appear for voting on September 21. Her husband, Harlal, approached the police and alleged that she had been abducted. The allegation immediately turned the election into a political controversy.

The BJP and Lakshmi Devi’s family demanded that she be traced. The BJP also sought postponement of the election. But there was another unusual angle. Lakshmi Devi and BJP candidate Prem Devi are devrani and jethani, or sisters-in-law.

The BJP hoped the family connection could influence the voting. Lakshmi Devi’s family has also been associated with the Congress for a long time. According to reports, Lakshmi Devi had gone to her maternal home before the voting day.

Election Postponed, Rajasthan HC Steps In

After the submission of these demands, the State Election Commission deferred the election of the chairperson till September 25. It was brought to the notice of the Rajasthan High Court after that. Vinita Punia, who contested the elections as the candidate of Congress, raised a plea against the deferral.

She stated through her lawyer that 100 per cent voter participation is not mandatory for conducting the elections. She further made it clear that although the husband of Lakshmi Devi had filed a case of kidnapping against her, it cannot be said that kidnapping actually took place.

HC Orders Decision Based On 19 Votes

The Rajasthan High Court found merit in the argument and directed that the chairperson’s post be decided on the basis of the 19 votes cast. The election was subsequently held at the Khatu Shyamji Municipality.

When the votes were counted on Saturday, the suspense finally ended. Vinita Punia received 10 votes, while Prem Devi got nine. With 19 votes cast, Punia was declared the new chairperson.

One Vote Ends The Political-Family Drama

Khatu Shyamji is one of Rajasthan’s prominent pilgrimage towns and attracts large numbers of devotees and tourists. That makes control of its municipal board politically significant. Yet this election became notable for more than the BJP-Congress contest. It featured a devrani-jethani face-off, an alleged abduction, a postponed election and a High Court intervention. In the end, the chairperson’s post was decided by just one vote.