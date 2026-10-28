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Home > Regionals News > Dewas Liquor Tragedy: How Accused Allegedly Used AI to Make Fake Alcohol That Killed 13, Cops Reveal Shocking Details

Dewas Liquor Tragedy: How Accused Allegedly Used AI to Make Fake Alcohol That Killed 13, Cops Reveal Shocking Details

Police have also seized fake liquor worth around Rs 7.25 lakh, including 54 litres of country liquor. Cops also recovered a car, 10 mobile phones and Rs 10,000 in cash from the accused. Eight accused have been remanded to 3 days of police custody, while two others have been sent to judicial custody.

Police allege that Rathore sourced chemicals from a medicine market in Indore and mixed them with water to prepare counterfeit liquor. (Representative ai image)
Police allege that Rathore sourced chemicals from a medicine market in Indore and mixed them with water to prepare counterfeit liquor. (Representative ai image)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Wed 2026-10-28 12:37 IST

An illicit liquor racket has been uncovered in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh by police that arrested at lest 10 people. The accused were allegedly involved in ‘illicit liquor’ manufacturing and supply. The arrest of 10 people came amid a probe into 13 reported deaths in Chandana and Binjana villages in Dewas. According to the police, the prime accused identified as Ajay Rathore, allegedly used artificial intelligence (AI) to learn how to prepare fake liquor.
 
Police allege that Rathore sourced chemicals from a medicine market in Indore and mixed them with water to prepare counterfeit liquor. The mixture was allegedly filled into old bottles purchased from scrap dealers and supplied through an illegal distribution network.
 
Police suspect that the accused mixed bottles containing the chemical-based liquor with stock sold through licensed outlets. This trick allegedly allowed him to supply counterfeit product to reach villages under the cover of legitimate liquor supplies.
 
The arrests followed a probe into the deaths of two people in Chandana village on October 15 and 18. Police said they intercepted a car on October 26 and arrested Vinod Jaiswal, Ajay Rathore and Rameshwar Songara. Six cartons containing 54 litres of country liquor were allegedly recovered from the vehicle.
 
During the course of questioning, the accused reportedly named seven others allegedly involved in the illegal sale of liquor. All 10 accused have since been arrested, including employees associated with licensed liquor shops.
 
Police have also seized fake liquor worth around Rs 7.25 lakh, including 54 litres of country liquor. Cops also recovered a car, 10 mobile phones and Rs 10,000 in cash from the accused. Eight accused have been remanded to 3 days of police custody, while two others have been sent to judicial custody.
 
The alleged fake liquor was reportedly prepared between October 2 and October 6–7 and sold between October 7 and 12, police said. Officials say they are probing how the liquor was manufactured, distributed and allegedly mixed with supplies from licensed outlets.
 
Officials have also sealed a godown on the fourth floor of a building in Indore’s medicine market that was allegedly linked to the chemical supply chain.
 
The case came to light after reports of 13 deaths in Chandana and neighbouring Binjana between September 27 and October 16. Families of victims have alleged that their relatives consumed spurious liquor before falling ill or dying.
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Dewas Liquor Tragedy: How Accused Allegedly Used AI to Make Fake Alcohol That Killed 13, Cops Reveal Shocking Details
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Dewas Liquor Tragedy: How Accused Allegedly Used AI to Make Fake Alcohol That Killed 13, Cops Reveal Shocking Details

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Dewas Liquor Tragedy: How Accused Allegedly Used AI to Make Fake Alcohol That Killed 13, Cops Reveal Shocking Details
Dewas Liquor Tragedy: How Accused Allegedly Used AI to Make Fake Alcohol That Killed 13, Cops Reveal Shocking Details
Dewas Liquor Tragedy: How Accused Allegedly Used AI to Make Fake Alcohol That Killed 13, Cops Reveal Shocking Details
Dewas Liquor Tragedy: How Accused Allegedly Used AI to Make Fake Alcohol That Killed 13, Cops Reveal Shocking Details
Dewas Liquor Tragedy: How Accused Allegedly Used AI to Make Fake Alcohol That Killed 13, Cops Reveal Shocking Details

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