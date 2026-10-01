Dhanbad Woman Alleges Exploitation After Marriage Promise, Claims Threat To Leak Private Videos

A woman from Dhanbad has approached the Sarayadhela police station with a serious complaint. She alleges that a man exploited her over a long period after promising to marry her, and that he is now threatening to make her private photos and videos public. Police have taken up the matter. Everything described here is an allegation from the complaint and has not been tested by any court.

How The Acquaintance Began?

According to the complaint, the 32 year old woman met the accused, identified as Ashwini Kumar Sharma, in 2022 while travelling to Hyderabad. As the two kept in touch, she says he promised to marry her. She claims this promise was the basis on which the relationship developed.

Places and Time Frame Named

The woman alleges that the man took her to hotels in Hyderabad and Mumbai, and later to a hotel in the Sarayadhela police station area, where he established physical relations with her. She also names hotels in Delhi and Vrindavan as places where this continued.

A Discovery and Further Assurances

The complainant says she later learned that the man was already married. Even then, she alleges, he kept assuring her that he would divorce his wife and marry her. In January 2026, she claims, he showed her papers related to a divorce to win back her trust, and the alleged exploitation continued after that.

An Earlier Complaint and Threats

When she realised the promises were false, the woman says she approached the women’s police station. She alleges that after some time the man contacted her again and began threatening to kill her. These claims form part of her written complaint, and the accused’s side has not been reported.

The Threat Over Private Content

The most worrying part of the complaint concerns her private images. The woman says she is now trying to keep away from the man, but he is pressuring her by threatening to leak her private photos and videos. She further alleges that some of these pictures are being sent to people she knows through Instagram and WhatsApp.

Police Action So Far

Based on her written complaint, Sarayadhela police are investigating. The woman has asked for an FIR to be registered and for action against the accused. The source material does not say whether an FIR has been filed or any arrest made.

Why Such Cases Need Care?

Complaints involving promises of marriage and threats to circulate intimate content often depend on digital evidence such as messages, call records, hotel records and the images themselves. Sharing or forwarding such material is itself an offence, and people who receive it should not circulate it further.

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