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Home > Regionals News > ‘Too Fat, Can’t Have Children’: Man Kills Newlywed Wife In Karnataka’s Dharwad

‘Too Fat, Can’t Have Children’: Man Kills Newlywed Wife In Karnataka’s Dharwad

A 29-year-old nurse was allegedly strangled to death by her husband in Karnataka's Dharwad after months of alleged dowry harassment, body shaming and abuse.

Dharwad Nurse Strangled By Husband (Image: X)
Dharwad Nurse Strangled By Husband (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-07-02 20:07 IST

A 29-year-old staff nurse was allegedly strangled to death by her husband in Karnataka’s Dharwad district after months of alleged dowry harassment, body shaming and domestic abuse, police said. The victim, Priyanka Kamalakar, had married Basavaraj Waddar in December 2024. Investigators alleged that within weeks of the wedding, she was subjected to repeated demands for cash and gold, constant insults over her weight and appearance, and taunts that she could not have children. Police said the alleged murder took place on Monday night at their home in Hanasi village in Navalgund taluk, Dharwad, and came to light two days later, sparking outrage in the village.

According to the reports, Basavaraj, along with family members Renavva, Subhash and Siddaramesh, repeatedly pressured Priyanka to bring money and jewellery from her parental home. The complaint also alleges she was mocked for being “fatter” than her husband and questioned over why she had not become pregnant.

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Dharwad case reveals allegations of dowry demands, body shaming and abuse

As per reports, police said the harassment in Dharwad continued for months before ending in Priyanka’s alleged strangulation. The FIR accuses the family of repeatedly demanding cash and gold while humiliating her over her appearance and weight.

Priyanka’s uncle described her married life as deeply troubled. He alleged Basavaraj repeatedly said, “I don’t like her. She is fat. She can’t have children.”

Dharwad family alleges repeated assaults led to miscarriages

Reports say that in another serious allegation, Priyanka’s family claimed she conceived twice after the marriage but suffered miscarriages because of repeated physical assaults by her husband. The allegation has not been independently verified by investigators.

“He kept saying, ‘I don’t like her. She is fat. She can’t have children.’ She became pregnant twice, but because of the beatings, both pregnancies ended in miscarriage,” her uncle alleged, demanding the strictest punishment for the accused.

Dharwad police arrest husband and three relatives

According to reports, police have registered a case at Navalgund Police Station in Dharwad and arrested Basavaraj Waddar, Renavva, Subhash and Siddaramesh. They are being investigated for alleged murder, dowry harassment and other related offences in the Dharwad case.

Also Read: Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: ‘He Cheated on Me’—Beer Bottle in Hand, Siya Goyal’s Old Video Shows Abusive Phone Call | Watch    

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‘Too Fat, Can’t Have Children’: Man Kills Newlywed Wife In Karnataka’s Dharwad
Tags: DharwadDharwad murder casehome-hero-pos-2man kills wife

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‘Too Fat, Can’t Have Children’: Man Kills Newlywed Wife In Karnataka’s Dharwad
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