Dhurandhar In Rampur? Masked Men Shoot Man Acquitted In 2007 CRPF Camp Terror Attack, Bike-Borne Assailants Kill Him Near Police Station

Mohammad Shareef, 52, who was acquitted by the Allahabad High Court in the 2007 terror attack on a CRPF camp in Rampur, was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Khajuria area when Shareef was returning home with his 21-year-old son, Abu Wais Khan. According to his family, he had visited the Khajuria police station after being summoned by police. The two had travelled barely 200 metres from the police station when attackers approached them from behind and opened fire.

Masked attackers opened fire on Shareef in Rampur

Abu Wais Khan told police that two youths on another motorcycle approached them near the Panwaria village crossing and fired at his father before fleeing. The assailants had covered their faces. Shareef’s son escaped unhurt.

Area residents alerted police, who rushed Shareef to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Two bullet wounds were visible on his body. Rampur Additional Superintendent of Police Anurag Singh said, “The picture will become clear after the postmortem examination.” He added that Shareef’s son had reported that the attackers fired while their motorcycle was still moving.

Family questions circumstances surrounding Rampur killing

Shareef’s younger brother Shaheen said, “Shareef had gone to Khajuria police station with his son, Abu Wais Khan, on a motorcycle after being called by the police. The two were returning home after meeting police personnel and had travelled barely 200 metres when motorcycle-borne assailants approached from behind and opened fire on Shareef… Police had summoned Shareef to the police station on earlier occasions as well.”

After the shooting, a crowd gathered at the spot, where police faced resistance from family members and villagers while trying to take custody of the body. Videos showed a man lying dead inside a vehicle, with police personnel and villagers surrounding the area. Senior officers, including the SP and Additional SP, reached the scene. The identity and motive of the attackers remain unconfirmed.

Rampur CRPF camp attack claimed eight lives in 2007

Shareef was arrested for the December 31, 2007, attack on a CRPF camp in Rampur, in which seven CRPF personnel and a rickshaw-puller were killed and five others injured. Police arrested him along with Jung Bahadur of Moradabad, Kausar of Pratapgarh, Khan of Bareilly and Sabaduddin of Bihar. Two Pakistani nationals, Shahzad and Farooq, were also arrested. Police claimed to have recovered AK-47 rifles, magazines, grenades and other items.

In November 2019, a Rampur court sentenced Shareef, Sabauddin and Pakistani nationals Imran Shahzad and Mohammad Farooq to death. Jung Bahadur received life imprisonment, while Gulab Khan and Mohammad Kausar were acquitted for lack of sufficient evidence.

Allahabad High Court overturned death sentence in 2025

In October 2025, the Allahabad High Court overturned the death sentences of four men and the life sentence of the fifth, citing serious investigation defects that struck at “the root of the case”. It highlighted gaps in eyewitness accounts and the safekeeping of evidence.

However, the court sentenced all five to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment under Section 25(1-A) of the Arms Act, 1959, for offences mainly related to possession, and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each. It directed that their imprisonment already undergone be adjusted against the sentences. Shareef had returned home to Badanpuri village after his release last year.

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