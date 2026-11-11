LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Dhurandhar In Rampur? Masked Men Shoot Man Acquitted In 2007 CRPF Camp Terror Attack, Bike-Borne Assailants Kill Him Near Police Station

Dhurandhar In Rampur? Masked Men Shoot Man Acquitted In 2007 CRPF Camp Terror Attack, Bike-Borne Assailants Kill Him Near Police Station

Mohammad Shareef, acquitted in the 2007 Rampur CRPF camp attack case, was shot dead by masked motorcycle-borne assailants a year after his release from jail.

Acquitted In CRPF Attack Case, Shareef Shot Dead In Rampur (Images: X)
Acquitted In CRPF Attack Case, Shareef Shot Dead In Rampur (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-11-11 08:09 IST

Mohammad Shareef, 52, who was acquitted by the Allahabad High Court in the 2007 terror attack on a CRPF camp in Rampur, was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Khajuria area when Shareef was returning home with his 21-year-old son, Abu Wais Khan. According to his family, he had visited the Khajuria police station after being summoned by police. The two had travelled barely 200 metres from the police station when attackers approached them from behind and opened fire.

Masked attackers opened fire on Shareef in Rampur

Abu Wais Khan told police that two youths on another motorcycle approached them near the Panwaria village crossing and fired at his father before fleeing. The assailants had covered their faces. Shareef’s son escaped unhurt.

You Might Be Interested In

Area residents alerted police, who rushed Shareef to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Two bullet wounds were visible on his body. Rampur Additional Superintendent of Police Anurag Singh said, “The picture will become clear after the postmortem examination.” He added that Shareef’s son had reported that the attackers fired while their motorcycle was still moving.

Family questions circumstances surrounding Rampur killing

Shareef’s younger brother Shaheen said, “Shareef had gone to Khajuria police station with his son, Abu Wais Khan, on a motorcycle after being called by the police. The two were returning home after meeting police personnel and had travelled barely 200 metres when motorcycle-borne assailants approached from behind and opened fire on Shareef… Police had summoned Shareef to the police station on earlier occasions as well.”

After the shooting, a crowd gathered at the spot, where police faced resistance from family members and villagers while trying to take custody of the body. Videos showed a man lying dead inside a vehicle, with police personnel and villagers surrounding the area. Senior officers, including the SP and Additional SP, reached the scene. The identity and motive of the attackers remain unconfirmed.

Rampur CRPF camp attack claimed eight lives in 2007

Shareef was arrested for the December 31, 2007, attack on a CRPF camp in Rampur, in which seven CRPF personnel and a rickshaw-puller were killed and five others injured. Police arrested him along with Jung Bahadur of Moradabad, Kausar of Pratapgarh, Khan of Bareilly and Sabaduddin of Bihar. Two Pakistani nationals, Shahzad and Farooq, were also arrested. Police claimed to have recovered AK-47 rifles, magazines, grenades and other items.

In November 2019, a Rampur court sentenced Shareef, Sabauddin and Pakistani nationals Imran Shahzad and Mohammad Farooq to death. Jung Bahadur received life imprisonment, while Gulab Khan and Mohammad Kausar were acquitted for lack of sufficient evidence.

Allahabad High Court overturned death sentence in 2025

In October 2025, the Allahabad High Court overturned the death sentences of four men and the life sentence of the fifth, citing serious investigation defects that struck at “the root of the case”. It highlighted gaps in eyewitness accounts and the safekeeping of evidence.

However, the court sentenced all five to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment under Section 25(1-A) of the Arms Act, 1959, for offences mainly related to possession, and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each. It directed that their imprisonment already undergone be adjusted against the sentences. Shareef had returned home to Badanpuri village after his release last year.

Also Read: 5-Hour Delay, No Life-Support Ambulance For Stroke Patient: Delhi Consumer Court Orders Hospital To Pay Rs 15 Lakh    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dhurandhar In Rampur? Masked Men Shoot Man Acquitted In 2007 CRPF Camp Terror Attack, Bike-Borne Assailants Kill Him Near Police Station
Tags: home-hero-pos-1latest newsRampur newsTop Newstrending newsviral news

RELATED News

‘They Kept Harassing Him Over Theft Allegations’: Lucknow Youth’s Brother Blames Two Women After He Dies In Front Of Moving Train; Both Arrested

Watch Video: Huge Fight Between Rider And Traffic Police, Cop Slaps Biker Who Hits Back And Says ‘You Are Our Servants’ – What Happened Next?

Watch Video: Cop Slaps Youth, Hurles Abuses And Threatens Him; Young Man Fights Back ‘I Buy Cops Like You In 50 Rs’ – What Happened Next?

Caught On CCTV: BJP Leader’s Scorpio Set On Fire In Uttar Pradesh, Local Group Was Demanding Rs 50,000 – What Was The Dispute?

Woman Removes 60-Yr-old Neighbour’s Gold Teeth, Steals Jewellery After Killing Her Over Rs 500; Reward Of Rs 10,000 Announced – What Did Police Recover?

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2027: Hardik Pandya Joins Punjab Kings, Arshdeep Singh Moves To Mumbai Indians In Blockbuster Trade

‘First Two Months Were Very Difficult’: Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Silence On Being Dropped From Team India

Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway Return As New Zealand Name Strong 14-Member Squad For India Test Series

Viral Video: Bull Vs JCB, Stray Bull Lifts Front Wheels Of Yellow JCB, Internet Stunned Calls It ‘Bahubali’ – Big Question Around Clip

Woman Removes 60-Yr-old Neighbour’s Gold Teeth, Steals Jewellery After Killing Her Over Rs 500; Reward Of Rs 10,000 Announced – What Did Police Recover?

Caught On CCTV: Super Thieves Pose As Customers, Steal Full Tray Of Rings; How They Got Out With 12 Gold Rings Worth 2.5 Tolas

Dhurandhar In Rampur? Masked Men Shoot Man Acquitted In 2007 CRPF Camp Terror Attack, Bike-Borne Assailants Kill Him Near Police Station

Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding: Greece Ceremony, Rajinikanth-MK Stalin’s Presence, Guest List, Reception And More

Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi Trailer Is Out, From Galwan Valley Clashes to Emotional Family Moments, Here’s What Makes the War Drama Special

He Returned Home to Celebrate Diwali, But a Fight Over Firecrackers Ended With a Bullet in His Head; Here’s What Happened Next

Dhurandhar In Rampur? Masked Men Shoot Man Acquitted In 2007 CRPF Camp Terror Attack, Bike-Borne Assailants Kill Him Near Police Station

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dhurandhar In Rampur? Masked Men Shoot Man Acquitted In 2007 CRPF Camp Terror Attack, Bike-Borne Assailants Kill Him Near Police Station

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dhurandhar In Rampur? Masked Men Shoot Man Acquitted In 2007 CRPF Camp Terror Attack, Bike-Borne Assailants Kill Him Near Police Station
Dhurandhar In Rampur? Masked Men Shoot Man Acquitted In 2007 CRPF Camp Terror Attack, Bike-Borne Assailants Kill Him Near Police Station
Dhurandhar In Rampur? Masked Men Shoot Man Acquitted In 2007 CRPF Camp Terror Attack, Bike-Borne Assailants Kill Him Near Police Station
Dhurandhar In Rampur? Masked Men Shoot Man Acquitted In 2007 CRPF Camp Terror Attack, Bike-Borne Assailants Kill Him Near Police Station
Dhurandhar In Rampur? Masked Men Shoot Man Acquitted In 2007 CRPF Camp Terror Attack, Bike-Borne Assailants Kill Him Near Police Station

QUICK LINKS