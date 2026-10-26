Divyang Minor Girl Allegedly Gangraped in Begusarai, Villagers Reach Police Station Demanding Justice as Two Men Are Arrested

An alleged rape case involving a minor girl with a disability has come to light in Bihar’s Begusarai district, sparking anger among local residents. Police have arrested two accused after the victim’s family filed a complaint. According to reports, the incident took place on the night of October 25 in the Ratanpur police station area. The two accused allegedly took the girl to their home, where the sexual assault is said to have taken place. Following the family’s complaint, police registered an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further investigation is underway.

Villagers Reach Police Station, Demand Strict Action

News of the alleged assault quickly spread through the area, prompting a large number of villagers to gather at the Ratanpur police station. The villagers demanded a fair investigation and strict action against those accused in the case. Their presence drew attention to the incident and the demand for justice for the minor girl.

As the situation unfolded, Sadar-1 SDPO Prashant Kumar reached the police station to inquire into the matter and review the developments.

Medical Examination Underway as Police Investigate

Police said the victim is undergoing a medical examination as part of the investigation. Officials are examining the case, and further action will depend on the evidence gathered. The arrest of the two accused marks an initial step in the police investigation. However, the allegations will need to be established through the legal process.

The case has raised concern among residents, who are demanding a thorough probe and strict action in accordance with the law. Police have not shared further details about the accused or the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault. The investigation remains ongoing.