LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Diwali Night Tragedy: Six of Family Killed in Massive Fire at Grocery Shop in Maharashtra’s Dharashiv

Diwali Night Tragedy: Six of Family Killed in Massive Fire at Grocery Shop in Maharashtra’s Dharashiv

According to reports, the fire broke out at a grocery shop owned by Govind Bhau Karande and Uttam Karande. The family lived in the residential premises above the shop. As the incident occurred in the middle of the night, the occupants reportedly had little time to escape before the flames spread quickly through the building.

The fire engulfed the shop as well as the residential portion of the building, leaving the family members trapped inside.
The fire engulfed the shop as well as the residential portion of the building, leaving the family members trapped inside.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Mon 2026-11-09 10:41 IST

In a tragic incident on Diwali night, six members of a family were killed after a massive fire broke out at a grocery shop and the house above it in Yedshi village of Maharashtra’s Dharashiv district around 2.30 am on Monday.
 
The fire engulfed the shop as well as the residential portion of the building, leaving the family members trapped inside. The incident has sent the entire village into mourning.
 
The deceased have been identified as Uttam Tryambak Karande, Chandrakala Uttam Karande, Govind Uttam Karande, Jyoti Govind Karande, Gayatri Govind Karande and Siddhi Govind Karande.
 
According to reports, the fire broke out at a grocery shop owned by Govind Bhau Karande and Uttam Karande. The family lived in the residential premises above the shop. As the incident occurred in the middle of the night, the occupants reportedly had little time to escape before the flames spread quickly through the building.
 
Of the seven people in the house, six died in the fire. Initial reports indicate that two victims suffered fatal burn injuries, while four died of suffocation. One family member, identified as Krishna, survived and was admitted to hospital for treatment.
 
As the tragedy unfolded, local residents rushed to the spot after learning about the fire and initiated rescue efforts. Fire tenders from Dharashiv, Kalamb and Tuljapur were also rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control and rescue those trapped inside.
 
Despite the efforts of firefighters and local residents, six members of the family could not be saved.
 
The exact cause of the fire is not ascertained yet. Reports suggest that a lit earthen lamp (diya) inside the house may have triggered the blaze. 
 
MLAs Rana Jagjit Singh Patil and Kailas Patil have also visited the site on Monday morning TO take stock of the situation. They also sought details from the concerned officials.
 
Meanwhile, local traders have decided to keep the marketplace closed as a mark of tribute for the victims. The last rites of all six deceased are scheduled to be held at the public cremation ground in Yedshi at 2 pm on Monday.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Diwali Night Tragedy: Six of Family Killed in Massive Fire at Grocery Shop in Maharashtra’s Dharashiv

RELATED News

A Slap That Turned Into Murder: Congress Leader Allegedly Shoots BJP MLA’s 38-Year-Old Nephew Dead Amid Political Rivalry On Diwali

Watch Video: 30-40 People Enter Ram Mandir In Mumbai, Tear Down Pictures Of Bajrangbali; Threaten ‘We Will Chop You’ To Security Guard – What Happened?

We Are Both Adults’: Mahakumbh’s Viral ‘Daatun Boy’ Akash Elopes, Marries Woman Of His Choice; Now Seeks Police Protection

Fire Breaks Out In Bhopal House, 6 People Die As They Were Sleeping, Four Rescued – What Caused This Incident?

Watch: Speeding Bullet Motorcycle Hits Stray Dog, Killing Him; Mother And Son Riding Bike Get Thrown On The Road – How Did It Happen?

LATEST NEWS

‘Nobody Can Ever Separate Us’: Sunita Ahuja Hopes To Reunite With Govinda Amid Marital Trouble; Here’s What She Said

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Nears Rs 500 Crore Worldwide, Earns Rs 56.15 Crore In India

Diwali Night Tragedy: Six of Family Killed in Massive Fire at Grocery Shop in Maharashtra’s Dharashiv

Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar And Auqib Nabi To Stay Back For India’s Test Preparations, Kotak Confirms

Watch: Speeding Bullet Motorcycle Hits Stray Dog, Killing Him; Mother And Son Riding Bike Get Thrown On The Road – How Did It Happen?

PAK vs SL 1st Test LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Live On TV, Mobile And Laptop

Delhi Child Lights Rocket Firecracker, Instead Of Going Up, Hits Him In Stomach; 10-Year-Old Dies Of Injuries – How Did It Happen?

Watch Video: Tehsildar’s Car Kills Villager’s Calf In Uttar Pradesh, Threatens Family ‘You Can’t Do Anything To Me’ As Animal Lies Dead Under Tyres

Husband Didn’t Like What Wife Cooked, She Stabs Him In Chest; Ex-Serviceman Dies In Ahmedabad – How Domestic Dispute Led To Murder?

Caught On CCTV: Petrol Pump Employee Hangs Onto Car After People In It Flee Without Paying; Gets Dragged For 1 Km – What Happened Next?

Diwali Night Tragedy: Six of Family Killed in Massive Fire at Grocery Shop in Maharashtra’s Dharashiv

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Diwali Night Tragedy: Six of Family Killed in Massive Fire at Grocery Shop in Maharashtra’s Dharashiv

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Diwali Night Tragedy: Six of Family Killed in Massive Fire at Grocery Shop in Maharashtra’s Dharashiv
Diwali Night Tragedy: Six of Family Killed in Massive Fire at Grocery Shop in Maharashtra’s Dharashiv
Diwali Night Tragedy: Six of Family Killed in Massive Fire at Grocery Shop in Maharashtra’s Dharashiv
Diwali Night Tragedy: Six of Family Killed in Massive Fire at Grocery Shop in Maharashtra’s Dharashiv
Diwali Night Tragedy: Six of Family Killed in Massive Fire at Grocery Shop in Maharashtra’s Dharashiv

QUICK LINKS