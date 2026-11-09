Diwali Night Tragedy: Six of Family Killed in Massive Fire at Grocery Shop in Maharashtra’s Dharashiv

In a tragic incident on Diwali night, six members of a family were killed after a massive fire broke out at a grocery shop and the house above it in Yedshi village of Maharashtra’s Dharashiv district around 2.30 am on Monday.

The fire engulfed the shop as well as the residential portion of the building, leaving the family members trapped inside. The incident has sent the entire village into mourning.

The deceased have been identified as Uttam Tryambak Karande, Chandrakala Uttam Karande, Govind Uttam Karande, Jyoti Govind Karande, Gayatri Govind Karande and Siddhi Govind Karande.

According to reports, the fire broke out at a grocery shop owned by Govind Bhau Karande and Uttam Karande. The family lived in the residential premises above the shop. As the incident occurred in the middle of the night, the occupants reportedly had little time to escape before the flames spread quickly through the building.

Of the seven people in the house, six died in the fire. Initial reports indicate that two victims suffered fatal burn injuries, while four died of suffocation. One family member, identified as Krishna, survived and was admitted to hospital for treatment.

As the tragedy unfolded, local residents rushed to the spot after learning about the fire and initiated rescue efforts. Fire tenders from Dharashiv, Kalamb and Tuljapur were also rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control and rescue those trapped inside.

Despite the efforts of firefighters and local residents, six members of the family could not be saved.

The exact cause of the fire is not ascertained yet. Reports suggest that a lit earthen lamp (diya) inside the house may have triggered the blaze.

MLAs Rana Jagjit Singh Patil and Kailas Patil have also visited the site on Monday morning TO take stock of the situation. They also sought details from the concerned officials.