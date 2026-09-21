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Home > Regionals News > DNA Test Changed The Case: MP High Court Acquits Man In Rape Case After 10-Year Jail Sentence

DNA Test Changed The Case: MP High Court Acquits Man In Rape Case After 10-Year Jail Sentence

The Madhya Pradesh High Court acquitted Tirath alias Chhotu Tekam after a DNA test showed that his DNA did not match that of the newborn in the case.

DNA Test Changed The Case: MP High Court Acquits Man In Rape Case After 10-Year Jail Sentence

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 13:06 IST

In the Madhya Pradesh High Court, an accused named Tirath, also known as Chhotu Tekam, has been released after being convicted of 10 years’ imprisonment by the district court of Seoni for the offence of rape. The case was argued before a single bench of Justice Dev Narayan Mishra by Tekam against his conviction. While considering the scientific evidence produced in the case, especially the DNA test report, the role of the report becomes very important.

Woman Living Near Accused Was Found Pregnant

The case dates back to Lakhnadon in Seoni district. According to the prosecution, a woman with a mental disability lived near Tekam’s house. Her family had reportedly gone to Nagpur for work. When they returned, they found that the woman was pregnant.

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The woman later told the police that Tekam had sexually assaulted her. Based on her statement, police registered a case against him and initiated legal proceedings. Tekam was subsequently tried before the Seoni district court.

Seoni Court Sentenced Tekam To 10 Years

After hearing the case, the Seoni court convicted Tekam. On December 12, 2024, the court sentenced him to 10 years in prison under various sections of the law. Tekam challenged both the conviction and the sentence before the Madhya Pradesh High Court. His appeal focused heavily on the DNA evidence available in the case.

DNA Did Not Match The Newborn

During the High Court hearing, Tekam’s lawyer argued that the DNA of the newborn did not match that of his client. The High Court examined the DNA report and found that the DNA of the woman and the newborn matched. However, the DNA of Tekam and the newborn did not match. The court considered the technical evidence while hearing the appeal. In the absence of supporting technical evidence establishing the link, the High Court gave Tekam the benefit of the doubt.

10-Year Sentence Set Aside

As the High Court assessed the evidence, it set aside the 10-year prison sentence imposed by the Seoni District Court. With the new rulings, the earlier conviction no longer stands. The High Court’s decision was based on the evidence and the DNA findings presented during the appeal.

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DNA Test Changed The Case: MP High Court Acquits Man In Rape Case After 10-Year Jail Sentence
Tags: madhya pradesh

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DNA Test Changed The Case: MP High Court Acquits Man In Rape Case After 10-Year Jail Sentence

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DNA Test Changed The Case: MP High Court Acquits Man In Rape Case After 10-Year Jail Sentence
DNA Test Changed The Case: MP High Court Acquits Man In Rape Case After 10-Year Jail Sentence
DNA Test Changed The Case: MP High Court Acquits Man In Rape Case After 10-Year Jail Sentence
DNA Test Changed The Case: MP High Court Acquits Man In Rape Case After 10-Year Jail Sentence
DNA Test Changed The Case: MP High Court Acquits Man In Rape Case After 10-Year Jail Sentence

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