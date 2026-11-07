Doctor Claimed He Was Lured, Beaten And Robbed Of Expensive Phones, But Police Found Videos Of 10 Women And A Rape Complaint Against Him, Details Here

What initially appeared to be a case of assault and robbery involving a Malayalam actress has taken a shocking turn in Kerala. The doctor who accused the actress and her associates of attacking him and stealing his expensive mobile phones is now facing a rape case.

Police have reportedly recovered videos featuring more than 10 women from the doctor’s mobile phone. Investigators suspect that several women may have been sexually assaulted after being given intoxicating substances.

Videos Of More Than 10 Women Found On Doctor’s Phone

According to investigators, most of the women seen in the recovered videos are believed to be the doctor’s patients or their relatives. Police suspect that alcohol and psychotropic medicines may have been used to make the women unconscious before the alleged sexual assaults.

Investigators are now examining the videos to identify the women and establish whether more offences took place. The recovered material could provide crucial evidence in the case.

Actress’ Relative Files Rape Complaint Against Doctor

The investigation took a major turn after a relative of the Malayalam actress filed a rape complaint against the doctor at Infopark Police Station. In her complaint, she alleged that the doctor sexually assaulted her after making her unconscious using alcohol and drugs.

The complaint came after she and two others were arrested in connection with the alleged assault and robbery of the doctor on November 2.

Doctor Goes Missing As Police Intensify Search

The doctor had earlier claimed that he was called to a flat in Ponnurunni, Kochi, on the pretext of treating a patient. He alleged that he was assaulted and robbed of two mobile phones worth around Rs 3 lakh. Police searched his residence on Friday and have intensified efforts to trace him. He has reportedly been on the run since then. There are also indications that he may approach the Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail.

Two Separate Investigations Underway

The case has now developed into two parallel investigations. One concerns the alleged assault and robbery of the doctor, while the other focuses on the rape allegations against him. Police are trying to establish the full extent of the suspected offences. Investigators are also looking into whether more women were targeted and whether additional complaints may emerge.