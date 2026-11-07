LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Doctor Claimed He Was Lured, Beaten And Robbed Of Expensive Phones, But Police Found Videos Of 10 Women And A Rape Complaint Against Him, Details Here

Doctor Claimed He Was Lured, Beaten And Robbed Of Expensive Phones, But Police Found Videos Of 10 Women And A Rape Complaint Against Him, Details Here

A doctor who claimed he was assaulted and robbed in Kochi is now facing rape allegations. Police have reportedly recovered videos of more than 10 women from his phone, raising suspicions of a wider sexual exploitation racket.

Doctor claimed he was assaulted and robbed in Kochi, then police found videos of 10 women on his phone (Photo: AI)
Doctor claimed he was assaulted and robbed in Kochi, then police found videos of 10 women on his phone (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-11-07 17:36 IST

What initially appeared to be a case of assault and robbery involving a Malayalam actress has taken a shocking turn in Kerala. The doctor who accused the actress and her associates of attacking him and stealing his expensive mobile phones is now facing a rape case.

Police have reportedly recovered videos featuring more than 10 women from the doctor’s mobile phone. Investigators suspect that several women may have been sexually assaulted after being given intoxicating substances.

You Might Be Interested In

Videos Of More Than 10 Women Found On Doctor’s Phone

According to investigators, most of the women seen in the recovered videos are believed to be the doctor’s patients or their relatives. Police suspect that alcohol and psychotropic medicines may have been used to make the women unconscious before the alleged sexual assaults.

Investigators are now examining the videos to identify the women and establish whether more offences took place. The recovered material could provide crucial evidence in the case.

Actress’ Relative Files Rape Complaint Against Doctor

The investigation took a major turn after a relative of the Malayalam actress filed a rape complaint against the doctor at Infopark Police Station. In her complaint, she alleged that the doctor sexually assaulted her after making her unconscious using alcohol and drugs.

The complaint came after she and two others were arrested in connection with the alleged assault and robbery of the doctor on November 2.

Doctor Goes Missing As Police Intensify Search

The doctor had earlier claimed that he was called to a flat in Ponnurunni, Kochi, on the pretext of treating a patient. He alleged that he was assaulted and robbed of two mobile phones worth around Rs 3 lakh. Police searched his residence on Friday and have intensified efforts to trace him. He has reportedly been on the run since then. There are also indications that he may approach the Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail.

Two Separate Investigations Underway

The case has now developed into two parallel investigations. One concerns the alleged assault and robbery of the doctor, while the other focuses on the rape allegations against him. Police are trying to establish the full extent of the suspected offences. Investigators are also looking into whether more women were targeted and whether additional complaints may emerge.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Doctor Claimed He Was Lured, Beaten And Robbed Of Expensive Phones, But Police Found Videos Of 10 Women And A Rape Complaint Against Him, Details Here
Tags: crime newsDoctor Rape CaseInfopark PolicekeralakochiMalayalam actresspolice investigationsexual assaultviral news

RELATED News

18-Year-Old Abducted From Auto In Bihar’s Sasaram, Gang-Raped By Driver And Accomplice; Both Arrested

41-Year-Old Man Checks Into Hyderabad Hotel for Business Trip, Suddenly Stops Answering Calls, Then Staff Find Him Dead Inside Room, Here’s What Happened

Lawrence Bishnoi Gangster Harry Boxer Arrested By US ICE In California; Accused Of Threatening Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty And Other Bollywood Stars

Transgender Group Creates Ruckus At Woman Doctor’s Clinic In UP’s Raebareli Over Rs 11,000 Diwali Gift Demand; Patients Beaten, Clinic Vandalised

Caught On Camera: Lawyer Collapses Within Seconds While Parking Scooter Outside Home In MP’s Guna – What Happened?

LATEST NEWS

Masumi Mewawalla Brings Her Signature Couture Aesthetic to Coffee with Couples

Rs 42,000 for a TV Screen? Samsung Owner Questions Quality After Two Failures in 18 Months

Diwali 2026: Where To Place Lakshmi-Ganesh Idols? Check Puja Direction And Auspicious Timings

‘Crackerless Diwali Must Become A People’s Movement’: Supreme Court Calls For Collective Push Against Firecrackers

Rohit Sharma Breaks Shahid Afridi’s Massive ODI Record Against New Zealand, Creates History In Wellington | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

Virat Kohli Surpasses Ricky Ponting To Create ODI History Despite Rare Failure Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Gurnoor Brar’s Four-Wicket Haul Powers India To Dramatic DLS Win In Rain-Hit Wellington

Why American Pistachios are Taking Over Modern Luxury Diwali Gifting Hampers

The Festive Mithai Makeover: Chef Hina Gujral Shares 2 Traditional Indian Sweets That Taste Better with U.S. Cranberries

WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul’s Fighting Knock Keeps India In The Hunt Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

Doctor Claimed He Was Lured, Beaten And Robbed Of Expensive Phones, But Police Found Videos Of 10 Women And A Rape Complaint Against Him, Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Doctor Claimed He Was Lured, Beaten And Robbed Of Expensive Phones, But Police Found Videos Of 10 Women And A Rape Complaint Against Him, Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Doctor Claimed He Was Lured, Beaten And Robbed Of Expensive Phones, But Police Found Videos Of 10 Women And A Rape Complaint Against Him, Details Here
Doctor Claimed He Was Lured, Beaten And Robbed Of Expensive Phones, But Police Found Videos Of 10 Women And A Rape Complaint Against Him, Details Here
Doctor Claimed He Was Lured, Beaten And Robbed Of Expensive Phones, But Police Found Videos Of 10 Women And A Rape Complaint Against Him, Details Here
Doctor Claimed He Was Lured, Beaten And Robbed Of Expensive Phones, But Police Found Videos Of 10 Women And A Rape Complaint Against Him, Details Here
Doctor Claimed He Was Lured, Beaten And Robbed Of Expensive Phones, But Police Found Videos Of 10 Women And A Rape Complaint Against Him, Details Here

QUICK LINKS