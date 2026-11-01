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Home > Regionals News > Doctor’s Confession Of Raping 19 Hindu Women, KGMU Forced Conversion Row Names Former HOD, VC’s Secretary; What Has STF Uncovered?

Doctor’s Confession Of Raping 19 Hindu Women, KGMU Forced Conversion Row Names Former HOD, VC’s Secretary; What Has STF Uncovered?

The report cites an alleged claim by a doctor about raping 19 Hindu women and names several doctors and officials, including a former HOD and the vice-chancellor’s secretary.

KGMU forced conversion case
KGMU forced conversion case

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-11-01 08:59 IST

A shocking revelation has emerged in the alleged religious conversion and sexual exploitation case involving female doctors at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow. A Special Task Force (STF) investigation report has reportedly made serious allegations against doctors associated with an Islamic Medicos Group, including a claim that Dr. Sam Anees confessed to raping 19 Hindu women. The report also names senior university officials and raises questions about the functioning of internal inquiry committees. The investigation into alleged conversion activities between 2006 and 2012 is continuing.

Islamic Medicos Group Under STF Scanner

According to the STF report, a group of Muslim medical students was active at Sarojini Naidu Medical College (SNMC), Agra. A book titled Islamic Medicos was reportedly published, containing details of Muslim medical students from the 2012 to 2016 batches. The report identifies Rameez, Rizwan Malik, Adnan Ansari and Sam Anees as friends. Dr. Sam Anees, a resident of Saharanpur, allegedly told victims that he had raped 19 Hindu women. The report further claims that several Hindu women were in contact with him. These allegations are part of the ongoing investigation and have not been independently established.

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Resident Doctor Accused of Pressuring Junior

The STF report also names Samiuddin Nayak, a resident doctor in the Pathology Department. He is accused of luring a Hindu junior doctor into a relationship, subsequently pressuring her to convert and marrying her. The report further alleges that he had previously married several other Hindu women.

Vice-Chancellor’s Personal Secretary Also Named

The investigation has also brought KGMU Vice-Chancellor’s personal secretary, S.A. Abbas, and former Medicine Department HOD Dr. Abbas Ali Mehndi under scrutiny. According to the report, Abbas worked as a clerk at KGMU and was appointed personal secretary after retirement on Dr. Mehndi’s recommendation. It alleges that Mehndi used Abbas to get administrative work done and influenced the selection of members for inquiry committees.

STF Examines Conversion Cases Between 2006 and 2012

The STF suspects that most of the alleged conversions occurred between 2006 and 2012, during Dr. Mehndi’s tenure as HOD. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities examining the allegations, institutional links and possible involvement of other individuals.
Also Read: Jadavpur University Student Molested By Staff Member On 6th Floor, Accused Holds Her Waist; What Happened Inside The Dark Room?

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Doctor’s Confession Of Raping 19 Hindu Women, KGMU Forced Conversion Row Names Former HOD, VC’s Secretary; What Has STF Uncovered?
Tags: 19 Hindu women rape claimforced religious conversion allegationshome-hero-pos-4KGMU controversyKGMU forced conversion caseKGMU sexual exploitation caseLucknow KGMU newsSTF report KGMU

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Doctor’s Confession Of Raping 19 Hindu Women, KGMU Forced Conversion Row Names Former HOD, VC’s Secretary; What Has STF Uncovered?

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Doctor’s Confession Of Raping 19 Hindu Women, KGMU Forced Conversion Row Names Former HOD, VC’s Secretary; What Has STF Uncovered?

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Doctor’s Confession Of Raping 19 Hindu Women, KGMU Forced Conversion Row Names Former HOD, VC’s Secretary; What Has STF Uncovered?
Doctor’s Confession Of Raping 19 Hindu Women, KGMU Forced Conversion Row Names Former HOD, VC’s Secretary; What Has STF Uncovered?
Doctor’s Confession Of Raping 19 Hindu Women, KGMU Forced Conversion Row Names Former HOD, VC’s Secretary; What Has STF Uncovered?
Doctor’s Confession Of Raping 19 Hindu Women, KGMU Forced Conversion Row Names Former HOD, VC’s Secretary; What Has STF Uncovered?
Doctor’s Confession Of Raping 19 Hindu Women, KGMU Forced Conversion Row Names Former HOD, VC’s Secretary; What Has STF Uncovered?

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