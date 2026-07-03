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Home > Regionals News > Doctors, Staff Thrashed After Asking Patient’s Family to Pay Medical Bill In Maharashtra’s Thane; Video Surfaces

Doctors, Staff Thrashed After Asking Patient’s Family to Pay Medical Bill In Maharashtra’s Thane; Video Surfaces

A doctor and hospital staff were allegedly attacked inside Janaki Global Hospital in Kalyan after a patient reportedly refused to pay a ₹1,500 medical bill. The CCTV-captured incident has prompted a police investigation.

Doctors, Staff Thrashed After Asking Patient's Family to Pay Medical Bill In Maharashtra's Thane. Photo: Video Grab
Doctors, Staff Thrashed After Asking Patient's Family to Pay Medical Bill In Maharashtra's Thane. Photo: Video Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Fri 2026-07-03 11:47 IST

A shocking incident has been reported from Kalyan in Maharashtra’s Thane district where a doctor and hospital staff were allegedly attacked inside Janaki Global Hospital. According to reports, a patient got into an argument over a medical bill and then called his friend as he did not want to pay the bill. He and his friends later allegedly assaulted the doctor and staff with rods and sticks. The incident has raised fresh concerns over safety and law and order in the area; many people on social media are raising questions about how people can feel secure even if hospitals are not safe.

What Really Happened? 

According to reports, a man identified as Sonu came to the hospital with a fever. Doctors did his checkup and gave him injections and put him on a drip. 

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The treatment bill was around Rs 2000 but the hospital later reduced it to about Rs 1500. However, Sonu allegedly refused to pay the bill.

He first said he would make the payment through GPay and later claimed that his friends were waiting downstairs with the money. 

Friends Beat Doctors, Staff After Asking For Medical Bill

Sonu asked hospital staff to come with him to his friends who had the money and when hospital staff went downstairs with the patient, they found several of his friends waiting with rods and sticks. 

According to reports, the group attacked the doctor and hospital staff after they asked for the payment. They beat them, which left the doctor and several staff members injured. 

Dr. Ashok said the patient had received normal treatment and that the hospital had even reduced the bill on humanitarian grounds. 

However, instead of paying the bill, the patient allegedly called his associate and carried out the attack. 

Police Launch Search for Accused

The entire incident was recorded on the hospital’s CCTV cameras. The hospital filed the complaint on the basis of the footage. The Kolsewadi Police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused. 

Also Read: Muzaffarpur Woman Brutally Attacked After Resisting Theft; Sickle Lodged In Private Parts 

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Doctors, Staff Thrashed After Asking Patient’s Family to Pay Medical Bill In Maharashtra’s Thane; Video Surfaces
Tags: crime newsDoctor AssaultJanaki Global HospitalKalyan Newsmaharashtra newsthane

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Doctors, Staff Thrashed After Asking Patient’s Family to Pay Medical Bill In Maharashtra’s Thane; Video Surfaces
Doctors, Staff Thrashed After Asking Patient’s Family to Pay Medical Bill In Maharashtra’s Thane; Video Surfaces
Doctors, Staff Thrashed After Asking Patient’s Family to Pay Medical Bill In Maharashtra’s Thane; Video Surfaces
Doctors, Staff Thrashed After Asking Patient’s Family to Pay Medical Bill In Maharashtra’s Thane; Video Surfaces

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