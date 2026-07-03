Doctors, Staff Thrashed After Asking Patient’s Family to Pay Medical Bill In Maharashtra’s Thane; Video Surfaces

A shocking incident has been reported from Kalyan in Maharashtra’s Thane district where a doctor and hospital staff were allegedly attacked inside Janaki Global Hospital. According to reports, a patient got into an argument over a medical bill and then called his friend as he did not want to pay the bill. He and his friends later allegedly assaulted the doctor and staff with rods and sticks. The incident has raised fresh concerns over safety and law and order in the area; many people on social media are raising questions about how people can feel secure even if hospitals are not safe.

What Really Happened?



According to reports, a man identified as Sonu came to the hospital with a fever. Doctors did his checkup and gave him injections and put him on a drip.





The treatment bill was around Rs 2000 but the hospital later reduced it to about Rs 1500. However, Sonu allegedly refused to pay the bill.

He first said he would make the payment through GPay and later claimed that his friends were waiting downstairs with the money.

Friends Beat Doctors, Staff After Asking For Medical Bill

Sonu asked hospital staff to come with him to his friends who had the money and when hospital staff went downstairs with the patient, they found several of his friends waiting with rods and sticks.

According to reports, the group attacked the doctor and hospital staff after they asked for the payment. They beat them, which left the doctor and several staff members injured.

Dr. Ashok said the patient had received normal treatment and that the hospital had even reduced the bill on humanitarian grounds.

However, instead of paying the bill, the patient allegedly called his associate and carried out the attack.

Police Launch Search for Accused

The entire incident was recorded on the hospital’s CCTV cameras. The hospital filed the complaint on the basis of the footage. The Kolsewadi Police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused.

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