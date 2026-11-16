Domino’s Manager Thrashed For Failing to Provide Water in Faridabad, CCTV Captures Assault; Victim Alleges Police Inaction

A dispute over a glass of water allegedly turned violent at Domino’s Pizza outlet in Faridabad when a store manager was reportedly slapped multiple times by a man and his acquaintances. The incident reportedly took place on November 2 and was captured on the outlet’s CCTV cameras.

The incident took place at a Domino’s store in Sector 12 of Faridabad. The victim, identified as Nitesh Kumar (22) alleged that the men entered the outlet and assaulted him after an argument over his inability to immediately provide water to a customer.

Nitesh, who hails from Agra in Uttar Pradesh and currently lives in Vinay Nagar area of Sector 31. He has been working as the outlet manager for the past year. The victim said he was inside the store with one employee, while three other staff members had gone out to deliver orders.

According to manager, a man identified as Ajay arrived at the outlet and asked for water. As the staff was busy with work and there were fewer employees at the outlet, they allegedly failed to hear his request. This reportedly led to an argument.

The Domino’s manager claimed that when he asked the man to calm down, the latter began slapping him. The accused’s associates also entered the outlet and joined the argument. The entire incident was recorded on the outlet’s CCTV cameras.

Assault Took Place in Front of Police: Manager

Nitesh said he called the police for assistance after the incident. However, he alleged that the policemen at the spot did not intervene and continued watching even as he was being assaulted.

Nitesh further claimed that he submitted a written complaint but the police did not register an FIR.

CCTV Being Examined: Police