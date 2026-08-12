Maharashtra FDA Suspends Licences Of 4 Domino’s Pizza Outlets After Safety Checks

Four Domino’s Pizza outlets in Maharashtra have had their business licences suspended after a state FDA inspection drive found a series of food safety violations. The affected outlets are in Mumbai’s Vile Parle West, Borivali West and R-City Mall in Ghatkopar West, along with the Malkapur outlet in Karad, Satara. All four are operated by Jubilant FoodWorks. The action followed inspections conducted between July 10 and August 11, 2026.

The wider crackdown also hit a Sapphire Foods India Ltd outlet in Karad, taking the number of major chain restaurant outlets facing licence suspension to five. Sapphire Foods operates KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell in India.

Domino’s Pizza also get treatment from FDA & IAS Tukaram Mundhe.pic.twitter.com/P4y9YqrKqh — Ram. (@fornaxAR) August 12, 2026

Domino’s Pizza action follows findings across food preparation and storage

The FDA’s findings against the Domino’s Pizza outlets covered several parts of their operations, including food storage, cleanliness, pest control, temperature checks, sanitation, food testing and maintenance of mandatory safety records.

At Vile Parle, inspectors found shortcomings involving drinking water, food storage, pest-control and hygiene arrangements. They also flagged frozen-food temperature monitoring, sanitation in preparation areas and hand-washing facilities.

Domino’s Pizza Mumbai outlet flagged over missing safety systems

The R-City Mall Domino’s Pizza outlet had deficiencies in its cleaning and sanitation schedule and pest-control records. Inspectors also found problems with FIFO/FEFO practices, which are used to manage food stocks, as well as a lack of food-grade certification for materials coming into contact with food.

The outlet was also found lacking in hygiene compliance and food and water testing records. At the Malkapur Domino’s Pizza outlet, inspectors identified non-compliances related to infrastructure, equipment, cleanliness and pest control.

Domino’s Pizza crackdown also exposes pizza segregation issues

The FDA found a different set of problems at the Sapphire Foods outlet in Karad involving vegetarian and non-vegetarian pizzas. Inspectors flagged the absence of a separate oven and proper segregation arrangements, along with inadequate separation of pans used for baking pizzas.

The regulator also found deficiencies in packaging information, including missing packing and expiry dates on sauces and toppings. The FDA has said inspections across Maharashtra will continue and that businesses violating food safety and hygiene rules will face strict action.

The latest Domino’s Pizza suspensions are part of that wider enforcement exercise, rather than an isolated action against a single outlet or city.

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