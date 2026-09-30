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Home > Regionals News > ‘Donkey, Son of Donkey Father’ Becomes Nurse in MP? Media Report Raises Questions Over Document Verification and Portal Loopholes

‘Donkey, Son of Donkey Father’ Becomes Nurse in MP? Media Report Raises Questions Over Document Verification and Portal Loopholes

Donkey, Son Of Donkey Father, was allegedly issued a nursing registration certificate in Madhya Pradesh after a test application exposed questions over document verification and portal loopholes.

Donkey Allegedly Gets Nursing Certificate In Madhya Pradesh (Images: X)
Donkey Allegedly Gets Nursing Certificate In Madhya Pradesh (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 12:32 IST

The registration of a donkey as a nurse in Madhya Pradesh has raised fresh questions over how applications and documents are checked by the Madhya Pradesh Nurses Registration Council (MPNRC). In a test of the council’s online registration system, NSUI state vice-president Ravi Parmar entered the applicant’s name as “Donkey”, uploaded a donkey’s photograph and filled other details with clearly fictitious information. Yet, according to Parmar, a nursing registration certificate was generated after a fee of just Rs 250 was paid.

Madhya Pradesh portal test turns ‘Donkey, Son of Donkey Father’ into registered applicant

Reports say that the test application was filled with the applicant’s name as “Donkey”, while the father’s name was entered as “Donkey Father” and the mother’s name as “Donkey Mother”. The caste field was filled with “Animal”, and an arbitrary address was provided. A photograph of a donkey was also uploaded.

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Parmar said Bhopal Nursing College and BMHRC Bhopal were entered as the training centres. Class 10 and Class 12 marks and roll numbers were also filled in arbitrarily. Instead of uploading genuine training completion and degree/diploma certificates, two blank sheets were uploaded. The online registration fee of Rs 250 was then paid.

Madhya Pradesh certificate allegedly appears minutes after Rs 250 payment

Reportedly, Parmar claims the nursing registration certificate was issued around five minutes after the payment. He also released a video showing the purported certificate, which reportedly carries a registration number and a digital signature.

The episode comes amid an ongoing controversy surrounding nursing colleges in Madhya Pradesh. Questions have also been raised over certificates issued by the council to Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla and Principal Secretary (Health) Sukhveer Singh. The donkey test has now put the council’s online verification process under scrutiny.

Madhya Pradesh nursing system faces questions over identity and documents

As per reports, Parmar questioned how an application containing such information and documents could be accepted and converted into a registration certificate. He asked at what level an applicant’s identity, educational qualifications and supporting documents are actually verified.

“This is not a technical error; the system needs to be investigated,” Parmar said. He argued that the matter should not be dismissed as a routine technical problem, warning that registrations issued without proper document checks could potentially be misused for fake registrations.

However, there is currently no independent evidence showing that anyone obtained a hospital position or government job using a fake registration issued through this process.

Madhya Pradesh council urged to audit registrations and file FIR

According to reports, Parmar said an attempt was made to contact MPNRC president Binu Kushwah over the issue, but no response was received. He has also sought an investigation into the role of MP Online, which operates the online registration system.

NSUI has demanded a technical and administrative probe, an FIR and action against those responsible. It has also sought an audit of registrations issued by the council, identification of suspicious certificates and re-verification of the submitted documents.

Parmar said the probe should establish at what level the alleged application was approved without verification and how the certificate was generated. NSUI has warned of protests if no action is taken.

Also Read: Baby Sold For Rs 1.20 Lakh: Maharashtra Parents Sell 1-Month-Old Infant 4 Times To Buy Phones, Gold Chain    

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‘Donkey, Son of Donkey Father’ Becomes Nurse in MP? Media Report Raises Questions Over Document Verification and Portal Loopholes
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‘Donkey, Son of Donkey Father’ Becomes Nurse in MP? Media Report Raises Questions Over Document Verification and Portal Loopholes

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‘Donkey, Son of Donkey Father’ Becomes Nurse in MP? Media Report Raises Questions Over Document Verification and Portal Loopholes

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‘Donkey, Son of Donkey Father’ Becomes Nurse in MP? Media Report Raises Questions Over Document Verification and Portal Loopholes
‘Donkey, Son of Donkey Father’ Becomes Nurse in MP? Media Report Raises Questions Over Document Verification and Portal Loopholes
‘Donkey, Son of Donkey Father’ Becomes Nurse in MP? Media Report Raises Questions Over Document Verification and Portal Loopholes
‘Donkey, Son of Donkey Father’ Becomes Nurse in MP? Media Report Raises Questions Over Document Verification and Portal Loopholes
‘Donkey, Son of Donkey Father’ Becomes Nurse in MP? Media Report Raises Questions Over Document Verification and Portal Loopholes

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