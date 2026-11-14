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Home > Regionals News > ‘Don’t Blame Anyone for My Death’: Suicide Note Found After 30-Year-Old Woman Is Found Hanging at Home, Husband Questioned by Police – Here’s What Happened

‘Don’t Blame Anyone for My Death’: Suicide Note Found After 30-Year-Old Woman Is Found Hanging at Home, Husband Questioned by Police – Here’s What Happened

A 30-year-old woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her home in Bihar's Jamui district. Police recovered a suicide note in which she reportedly said no one should be blamed for her death.

Jamui woman found dead at home, suicide note recovered as police probe death (Image: Representative photo)
Jamui woman found dead at home, suicide note recovered as police probe death (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-11-14 19:52 IST

A 30-year-old married woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her home in Nawabganj village of Bihar’s Jamui district on Saturday. Her body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the courtyard of the house. The deceased was identified as Premlata Kumari, wife of Dhanraj Kumar. Police recovered a suicide note from the spot. In the note, Premlata reportedly said she was tired of life and did not hold anyone responsible for her death.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Lachhuar police station. Police have started an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

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Husband Finds Wife Hanging From Ceiling Fan

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Rupesh Kumar, the incident took place late at night. Dhanraj Kumar reportedly woke up around midnight to use the toilet. When he reached the courtyard, he found the door locked from inside. After making several attempts, he managed to open the door. He then found his wife hanging from the ceiling fan.

His cries alerted other family members and neighbours, who rushed to the spot. Police reached the house after receiving information about the incident. The body was brought down and sent to Jamui for a postmortem examination.

Police Detain Husband, Later Release Him

Considering the circumstances, police initially took Dhanraj Kumar into custody for questioning. Investigators also learned that the couple allegedly had frequent disagreements. This led police to question the husband as part of the initial investigation.

However, Premlata’s family later submitted an application at the police station, describing the death as suicide and declaring her husband innocent. Following questioning, police released Dhanraj Kumar.

Postmortem Report Awaited to Confirm Cause of Death

Premlata was reportedly associated with a Jeevika self-help group. SHO Rupesh Kumar said police had registered an unnatural death case and were investigating the matter.

“At first glance, it appears to be a case of suicide,” the SHO said.

Police said the exact circumstances surrounding her death would become clearer after the postmortem report arrives. The investigation is currently underway.

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‘Don’t Blame Anyone for My Death’: Suicide Note Found After 30-Year-Old Woman Is Found Hanging at Home, Husband Questioned by Police – Here’s What Happened
Tags: biharBihar Policecrime newsjamuiNawabganjPremlata Kumarisuicide note

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‘Don’t Blame Anyone for My Death’: Suicide Note Found After 30-Year-Old Woman Is Found Hanging at Home, Husband Questioned by Police – Here’s What Happened

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‘Don’t Blame Anyone for My Death’: Suicide Note Found After 30-Year-Old Woman Is Found Hanging at Home, Husband Questioned by Police – Here’s What Happened
‘Don’t Blame Anyone for My Death’: Suicide Note Found After 30-Year-Old Woman Is Found Hanging at Home, Husband Questioned by Police – Here’s What Happened
‘Don’t Blame Anyone for My Death’: Suicide Note Found After 30-Year-Old Woman Is Found Hanging at Home, Husband Questioned by Police – Here’s What Happened
‘Don’t Blame Anyone for My Death’: Suicide Note Found After 30-Year-Old Woman Is Found Hanging at Home, Husband Questioned by Police – Here’s What Happened
‘Don’t Blame Anyone for My Death’: Suicide Note Found After 30-Year-Old Woman Is Found Hanging at Home, Husband Questioned by Police – Here’s What Happened

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