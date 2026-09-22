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Home > Regionals News > “Don’t Give Up, Keep Going”: Jaya Sharma, Haryana’s Gen Z IPS Officer Who Cleared UPSC After 2 Failures

“Don’t Give Up, Keep Going”: Jaya Sharma, Haryana’s Gen Z IPS Officer Who Cleared UPSC After 2 Failures

The Haryana Gen Z IPS officer cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023 with All India Rank 248 after failing the UPSC prelims twice.

Jaya Sharma, Haryana Gen Z IPS officer
Jaya Sharma, Haryana Gen Z IPS officer

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 21:06 IST

As Gen Z protests and youth-led movements drew attention across the country this year, a young IPS officer from Haryana has also been gaining attention on social media. Jaya Sharma, a Haryana cadre officer, is being discussed for her journey from becoming a DSP to cracking the UPSC Civil Services Examination and joining the IPS as part of the 2024 batch.

Who Is Jaya Sharma?

Jaya Sharma was born on April 3, 1997, in Barwa village in Haryana. Her father, Pramod Sharma, worked as a DFSC in the Food and Civil Supplies Department, while her mother, Neetu Sharma, is a homemaker. Jaya completed her schooling at Vidya Devi Jindal School in Hisar. She later pursued her bachelor’s degree from Delhi University before completing her master’s degree from IIT Delhi.

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From Haryana DSP To IPS Officer

Jaya Sharma’s career journey stands out because she first entered the Haryana Police as a DSP. She later appeared for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, aiming to move into the Indian Police Service. In the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023, Sharma secured All India Rank 248, paving the way for her selection as an IPS officer of the 2024 batch.

Jaya Sharma’s UPSC Struggle

Her journey was not without setbacks. Sharma has reportedly spoken about failing the UPSC prelims examination twice before eventually clearing the prestigious civil services examination. Her experience has resonated with aspirants because it highlights the repeated attempts, persistence and preparation often required to crack one of India’s toughest competitive examinations. With her rise from Haryana DSP to IPS officer, Jaya Sharma’s story is now drawing attention online as an example of perseverance and a young officer’s journey through India’s competitive civil services system.
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“Don’t Give Up, Keep Going”: Jaya Sharma, Haryana’s Gen Z IPS Officer Who Cleared UPSC After 2 Failures
Tags: failed UPSC prelims twiceHaryana Gen Z IPS officerhome-hero-pos-5Jaya Sharma IPSJaya Sharma IPS officerJaya Sharma success storyJaya Sharma UPSCJaya Sharma UPSC rankUPSC 2023 AIR 248UPSC prelims failure

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“Don’t Give Up, Keep Going”: Jaya Sharma, Haryana’s Gen Z IPS Officer Who Cleared UPSC After 2 Failures

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“Don’t Give Up, Keep Going”: Jaya Sharma, Haryana’s Gen Z IPS Officer Who Cleared UPSC After 2 Failures

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“Don’t Give Up, Keep Going”: Jaya Sharma, Haryana’s Gen Z IPS Officer Who Cleared UPSC After 2 Failures
“Don’t Give Up, Keep Going”: Jaya Sharma, Haryana’s Gen Z IPS Officer Who Cleared UPSC After 2 Failures
“Don’t Give Up, Keep Going”: Jaya Sharma, Haryana’s Gen Z IPS Officer Who Cleared UPSC After 2 Failures
“Don’t Give Up, Keep Going”: Jaya Sharma, Haryana’s Gen Z IPS Officer Who Cleared UPSC After 2 Failures
“Don’t Give Up, Keep Going”: Jaya Sharma, Haryana’s Gen Z IPS Officer Who Cleared UPSC After 2 Failures

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