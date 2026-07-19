‘Don’t Say You’ll Do It, Just Get It Done’: A 13-Year-Old’s Bold Reply Leaves UP DM Speechless | Watch

A 13-year-old boy from Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh has become an internet sensation after his emotional interaction with the District Magistrate (DM) on the Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas (Total Resolution Day). Amitabh Gupta, the boy, spoke frankly of his family’s money woes and a property feud.

Amitabh Gupta, a Class 8 student from the Idgah area under Sadar Kotwali, told District Magistrate Anjani Kumar Singh that his father is mentally ill and his mother works as a domestic helper to support the family.

He further mentioned that his maternal aunt has locked a part of his ancestral house and, despite multiple complaints to officials, no action was taken.

Boy Says Property Could Help Pay for Education

The student told the DM that if his family got their share of the house, they could rent it out and use the money for his studies.

During the interaction, a police officer told him the matter would be taken care of. To this, the boy quickly replied, “Don’t say you will do it, just get it done”. He also made a remark about “commission” that left some officials smiling. The encounter was captured in a video that has now gone viral on social media.

“करवा देंगे नहीं, करवा दीजिए” 13 साल के बच्चे की बेबाकी देखिए, कैसे वो DM के सामने अपनी बात रख रहा है। बच्चे के माँ–बाप के हिस्से वाले मकान पर उसकी ताई ने ताला लगा दिया है। उसे खुलवाने के लिए बच्चा आया है। मामला UP के जिला लखीमपुर खीरी का है। pic.twitter.com/kXHh22xTjt — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) July 18, 2026

DM Advises Him to Focus on Studies

The District Magistrate advised Amitabh to concentrate on his studies instead of speaking too much at such a young age. The boy responded that studying was difficult because of his family’s financial condition. He said his mother earns around ₹3,000 a month, making it hard to manage household expenses and pay for his books and education.

Amitabh also alleged that a police officer had earlier refused to help him. However, this claim has not been independently verified.

Police Probe Finds a Different Story

Following the complaint, DM asked City Kotwal Rajesh Kumar Singh to visit the family’s home and investigate the matter.

When the inquiry took place, the case took a different turn as Amitabh’s mother told the inquiry that her son was not interested in studies and used to roam around instead of going to school. He had left the house saying he was collecting his school transfer certificate but reached the tehsil office instead.

The inquiry also revealed that the property dispute was more complicated than first claimed.

Family Dispute Under Investigation

Police found that Amitabh’s father had married twice. He has an elder son from his first marriage, who is currently studying in Lucknow after his mother’s death. Officials said the locked room reportedly belongs to that son, while Amitabh is the child of the second wife.

The administration has said it is taking the matter seriously and will consider both the family’s situation and the child’s education while deciding the next steps.