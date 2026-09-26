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Home > Regionals News > “Dozen MLAs Who Come To Bengaluru Have Two Marriages”: CM DK Shivakumar’s Remark Sparks Row, BJP Demands Names

“Dozen MLAs Who Come To Bengaluru Have Two Marriages”: CM DK Shivakumar’s Remark Sparks Row, BJP Demands Names

Senior BJP MLA S. Suresh Kumar said such remarks made in the Assembly did not enhance the dignity of the House.

DK Shivakumar's remark that around a dozen MLAs who came to Bengaluru had “two marriages” has sparked a political row. (Via X)
DK Shivakumar's remark that around a dozen MLAs who came to Bengaluru had “two marriages” has sparked a political row. (Via X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-09-26 10:24 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s remark that several MLAs who moved to Bengaluru had allegedly married twice has triggered a political controversy, with BJP leaders questioning the statement and seeking clarification from the Chief Minister. Shivakumar made the comment during a discussion in the Legislative Assembly on Bengaluru’s growing population. While explaining why people who move to the city often settle there permanently, he referred to legislators from other parts of Karnataka and claimed that around a dozen had married twice. He said he could provide a list but did not name any of the legislators.

Remark Made During Discussion on Bengaluru

Shivakumar was speaking about Bengaluru’s rapid urbanisation and the increasing number of people settling in the city. He referred to legislators and professionals who move to Bengaluru for work and political reasons but do not return to their native places. He mentioned districts including Dharwad and Dakshina Kannada while making the reference, but no names of the alleged legislators were disclosed.

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BJP MLA Questions Remark

Senior BJP MLA S. Suresh Kumar criticised the statement, saying Shivakumar may have made the remark in a lighter vein, but such comments from the floor of the Assembly did not enhance the dignity of the House. Suresh Kumar said he was not present when Shivakumar made the statement and would have responded immediately had he been there. He also asked the Chief Minister to disclose the names of the legislators he was referring to, arguing that the remark had created public curiosity and could lead to speculation about other MLAs.

R Ashoka Also Seeks Clarification

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka also described the remark as unnecessary and asked Shivakumar to identify the legislators he had referred to. The controversy has since shifted attention from the Assembly’s broader discussion on Bengaluru’s population growth to the Chief Minister’s comments about the personal lives of legislators. Reports reviewed so far do not identify any of the MLAs allegedly referred to by Shivakumar.
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“Dozen MLAs Who Come To Bengaluru Have Two Marriages”: CM DK Shivakumar’s Remark Sparks Row, BJP Demands Names
Tags: Bengaluru MLAsBJP demands namesD K Shivakumar remarkdk shivakumardozen MLAshome-hero-pos-2Karnataka AssemblyKarnataka PoliticsS Suresh Kumartwo marriages remark

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“Dozen MLAs Who Come To Bengaluru Have Two Marriages”: CM DK Shivakumar’s Remark Sparks Row, BJP Demands Names

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“Dozen MLAs Who Come To Bengaluru Have Two Marriages”: CM DK Shivakumar’s Remark Sparks Row, BJP Demands Names
“Dozen MLAs Who Come To Bengaluru Have Two Marriages”: CM DK Shivakumar’s Remark Sparks Row, BJP Demands Names
“Dozen MLAs Who Come To Bengaluru Have Two Marriages”: CM DK Shivakumar’s Remark Sparks Row, BJP Demands Names
“Dozen MLAs Who Come To Bengaluru Have Two Marriages”: CM DK Shivakumar’s Remark Sparks Row, BJP Demands Names
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