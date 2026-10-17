LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Drinking With His Mama, Then Found With Mami In Compromising Situation: What Led To The 21-Year-Old’s Killing In Banda?

Drinking With His Mama, Then Found With Mami In Compromising Situation: What Led To The 21-Year-Old’s Killing In Banda?

A 20-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his maternal uncle and cousin in Banda after being caught in a compromising position with his aunt. Both accused have been arrested.

Banda Man, 20, Beaten To Death By Uncle Over Suspected Affair (Image: X)
Banda Man, 20, Beaten To Death By Uncle Over Suspected Affair (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 08:43 IST

A 20-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his maternal uncle and cousin in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district after the uncle caught him in a compromising position with his wife, police said. The victim, Alok Nishad, was attacked with a wooden stick on the night of October 14, 2026, in Pailani Dera village. His body was allegedly placed on a cot about 25 metres from his house in an attempt to cover up the murder.

Alok worked at a textile factory in Surat, Gujarat, and had returned to his native village to celebrate Durga Puja. His father, Sarju Prasad Nishad, filed a murder complaint against his brother-in-law, Jagannath Nishad, alias Geddu, and his son, Raja Bhaiya, alias Razza.

You Might Be Interested In

How the Banda murder unfolded after a drinking session

According to police, Alok visited Jagannath’s house after attending a Durga Puja event and drank alcohol with his maternal uncle. Jagannath later went to sleep on the rooftop but allegedly came downstairs and found Alok in a compromising position with his wife.

Angered by the suspected affair, Jagannath allegedly attacked Alok with a stick, causing serious injuries to his head and nose. His cousin, Raja Bhaiya, allegedly helped his father carry the body outside and place it on a cot near a closed shop, around 25 metres from the house.

Banda police arrest uncle and cousin, recover murder weapon

Circle Officer Sadar Pratigya Singh said the murder took place in Pailani Dera under Pailani police station limits. Police arrested both accused on the Banda-Sumerpur road near the Pailani camp and presented them in court.

During interrogation, Jagannath allegedly told police that he suspected Alok of having an affair with his wife. Investigators also recovered the stick allegedly used in the killing at the instance of the two accused.

The investigation involved Police Inspector Ram Mohan Rai, Sub-Inspector Shivbir Singh and their team. Police had initially sought a written complaint from Alok’s father before registering the case. The investigation led to a murder case against the uncle and cousin, who were subsequently arrested.

Also Read: Grandfather Shoots 33-Year-Old Lawyer Grandson Dead In Lonavala; How Family Tried To Pass Off Murder As Accident – Why Was He Killed?    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Drinking With His Mama, Then Found With Mami In Compromising Situation: What Led To The 21-Year-Old’s Killing In Banda?
Tags: crime newshome-hero-pos-3latest newstrending newsup newsviral news

RELATED News

Miscreants Tied Woman’s Hands, Taped Her Mouth And Killed Her Before Fleeing: Husband Finds Body In Bathroom In Gurugram, CCTV Under Scrutiny

Lal Krishna Advani Health Update: Veteran BJP Leader, 98, Admitted To Delhi’s Apollo Hospital With A Chest Infection

Grandfather Shoots 33-Year-Old Lawyer Grandson Dead In Lonavala; How Family Tried To Pass Off Murder As Accident – Why Was He Killed?

Caught on Cam: BJP Leader Jumps Barricade, Grabs Girl’s Arm and Shoves Her Out of Garba Pandal, Misbehaves With Family Too

Slippers, Sticks and Slaps Fly as Bus Driver Attacks Biker Over Traffic Jam, Then Flees, Here’s What Happened

LATEST NEWS

Drinking With His Mama, Then Found With Mami In Compromising Situation: What Led To The 21-Year-Old’s Killing In Banda?

2020 Delhi Riots: Delhi HC Allows Activist Natasha Narwal to Travel to UK For Academic Conference

Supreme Court Stays Trial Court Proceedings in Noida Woman Twisha Sharma’s Death Case, Issues Notice to CBI

IND vs NZ: Ravichandran Ashwin Blasts Selectors for Omitting Yashasvi Jaiswal, Says ‘He Should Have Been Selected For Last 2 ODIs’

Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Check All You Need to Know – Venue, Timings, Marathon Route, Contestants, Metro Timings, Traffics Diversions, Live Streaming and More

IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill to Pay Out of Own Pocket For Net Bowlers as BCCI Announces Squad for India vs New Zealand Series

IND-W vs ZIM-W, 1st T20I: Deepti-Prasad Rescue Act Helps India Women Beat Zimbabwe by 4 Wickets in Series Opener

IND vs WI, 5th T20I Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs West Indies Decider? Here’s Full Bengaluru Weather Update for Oct 17

‘No Novel Reasons’: Madras High Court Slams Police Over RSS March Ban, Clears 128 Locations, What Led to the Court’s Strong Remarks?

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Part 1 Eyes Record Opening With 300 Paid Preview Shows; Here’s What We Know

Drinking With His Mama, Then Found With Mami In Compromising Situation: What Led To The 21-Year-Old’s Killing In Banda?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Drinking With His Mama, Then Found With Mami In Compromising Situation: What Led To The 21-Year-Old’s Killing In Banda?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Drinking With His Mama, Then Found With Mami In Compromising Situation: What Led To The 21-Year-Old’s Killing In Banda?
Drinking With His Mama, Then Found With Mami In Compromising Situation: What Led To The 21-Year-Old’s Killing In Banda?
Drinking With His Mama, Then Found With Mami In Compromising Situation: What Led To The 21-Year-Old’s Killing In Banda?
Drinking With His Mama, Then Found With Mami In Compromising Situation: What Led To The 21-Year-Old’s Killing In Banda?
Drinking With His Mama, Then Found With Mami In Compromising Situation: What Led To The 21-Year-Old’s Killing In Banda?

QUICK LINKS