Drinking With His Mama, Then Found With Mami In Compromising Situation: What Led To The 21-Year-Old’s Killing In Banda?

A 20-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his maternal uncle and cousin in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district after the uncle caught him in a compromising position with his wife, police said. The victim, Alok Nishad, was attacked with a wooden stick on the night of October 14, 2026, in Pailani Dera village. His body was allegedly placed on a cot about 25 metres from his house in an attempt to cover up the murder.

Alok worked at a textile factory in Surat, Gujarat, and had returned to his native village to celebrate Durga Puja. His father, Sarju Prasad Nishad, filed a murder complaint against his brother-in-law, Jagannath Nishad, alias Geddu, and his son, Raja Bhaiya, alias Razza.

How the Banda murder unfolded after a drinking session

According to police, Alok visited Jagannath’s house after attending a Durga Puja event and drank alcohol with his maternal uncle. Jagannath later went to sleep on the rooftop but allegedly came downstairs and found Alok in a compromising position with his wife.

Angered by the suspected affair, Jagannath allegedly attacked Alok with a stick, causing serious injuries to his head and nose. His cousin, Raja Bhaiya, allegedly helped his father carry the body outside and place it on a cot near a closed shop, around 25 metres from the house.

Banda police arrest uncle and cousin, recover murder weapon

Circle Officer Sadar Pratigya Singh said the murder took place in Pailani Dera under Pailani police station limits. Police arrested both accused on the Banda-Sumerpur road near the Pailani camp and presented them in court.

During interrogation, Jagannath allegedly told police that he suspected Alok of having an affair with his wife. Investigators also recovered the stick allegedly used in the killing at the instance of the two accused.

The investigation involved Police Inspector Ram Mohan Rai, Sub-Inspector Shivbir Singh and their team. Police had initially sought a written complaint from Alok’s father before registering the case. The investigation led to a murder case against the uncle and cousin, who were subsequently arrested.

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