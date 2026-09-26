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Home > Regionals News > ‘Driven Off WITHOUT ME’: Bangalore Woman Gives Rapido PIN, Wears Helmet, Driver Rides Away; Know What Happened

‘Driven Off WITHOUT ME’: Bangalore Woman Gives Rapido PIN, Wears Helmet, Driver Rides Away; Know What Happened

A Bangalore woman’s bizarre Rapido ride went viral after she said the driver started the trip and rode away without her, leaving social media users amused and confused.

Bangalore Woman Left Behind As Rapido Driver Rides Away (Image: X/ @kreepkroop)
Bangalore Woman Left Behind As Rapido Driver Rides Away (Image: X/ @kreepkroop)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-09-26 10:47 IST

A bizarre Rapido ride in Bangalore has left a woman wondering how her driver managed to complete the most important part of his job, without the passenger. The woman said she booked a bike through the ride-hailing app, shared her ride PIN with the driver when he arrived, and even put on the helmet. But before she could get on the bike, the rider allegedly started the trip and drove away, leaving her behind.

The woman later shared the incident on X along with a picture of herself wearing a helmet and a screenshot showing the ride in progress. According to her, the Bangalore driver kept riding for around 10 minutes without apparently realising that his passenger was not sitting behind him.

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Bangalore Rapido ride takes bizarre turn after driver leaves without passenger

Describing the moment, she wrote, “My Rapido driver arrived, I gave him my pin, wore his helmet, and next thing I know, he’s started the trip and driven off WITHOUT ME???”

The situation became even more confusing as the driver continued travelling. “He’s been driving for the past 10 minutes without realising there’s nobody behind him, what the hell man,” she wrote, turning the Bangalore incident into an instant social media talking point.

Bangalore woman’s post sparks jokes, similar ride stories online

The post drew a flood of reactions, with users coming up with their own theories. One person joked, “He is in hurry more than you.”

Another wrote, “He must have realised his error at some point but it’s too embarrassing to come back so he’s electing to go into the mountains and live a life as a hermit.”

A user from Bangalore recalled a similar experience with an Uber bike, saying, “I remember this exact thing happened to me in uber bike.. and I was figuring out how to return his helmet.. so I left in nearby shop and booked another bike. Thought this happened only with me.. don’t understand what these ppl are smoking.”

Bangalore viral post brings more riders into the conversation

Another person said, “Glad I’m not the ONLY one to have experienced this but mine was in an auto, forgetting your ride in a bike is crAaaazy.”

Meanwhile, another commenter summed up the possible confusion from the driver’s perspective: “Imagine his shock when he thinks you might have fell off during the ride.”

The Bangalore incident has since attracted attention online for its unusual mix-up.

Disclaimer: This article is based on user-generated content. The claims made in the original post have not been independently verified by NewsX.

Also Read: Private Parts Bleeding, Grinder Found In Room: Sant Premanand Maharaj’s Disciple Dies After Fourth-Floor Jump; What Really Happened?   

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‘Driven Off WITHOUT ME’: Bangalore Woman Gives Rapido PIN, Wears Helmet, Driver Rides Away; Know What Happened
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‘Driven Off WITHOUT ME’: Bangalore Woman Gives Rapido PIN, Wears Helmet, Driver Rides Away; Know What Happened

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‘Driven Off WITHOUT ME’: Bangalore Woman Gives Rapido PIN, Wears Helmet, Driver Rides Away; Know What Happened

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‘Driven Off WITHOUT ME’: Bangalore Woman Gives Rapido PIN, Wears Helmet, Driver Rides Away; Know What Happened
‘Driven Off WITHOUT ME’: Bangalore Woman Gives Rapido PIN, Wears Helmet, Driver Rides Away; Know What Happened
‘Driven Off WITHOUT ME’: Bangalore Woman Gives Rapido PIN, Wears Helmet, Driver Rides Away; Know What Happened
‘Driven Off WITHOUT ME’: Bangalore Woman Gives Rapido PIN, Wears Helmet, Driver Rides Away; Know What Happened
‘Driven Off WITHOUT ME’: Bangalore Woman Gives Rapido PIN, Wears Helmet, Driver Rides Away; Know What Happened

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