A speeding chemical tanker rammed a stationary truck on the Chandigarh-Hisar highway near Kalayat. The crash set off a blast and a blaze, and the tanker driver was trapped in his cabin.

A Stop To Check A Tyre

It began with a routine halt. A truck loaded with paddy was driving along the Chandigarh-Hisar National Highway (NH 152) near Kalayat in Kaithal, Haryana. Its driver pulled over to the side of the road, got out and began to check the pressure in his tyres.

He was outside the vehicle when the truck was hit from behind.

Driver Burnt Alive As Oil Tanker Catches Fire After Crashing Into Parked Truck On NH-152 In Haryana’s Kaithal https://t.co/va80RSfCMq — Khushi Patel (@KhushiPatel5248) October 30, 2026







The Crash

A speeding tanker came up from behind. According to the account of the accident, the driver lost control and smashed into the parked truck.

The tanker was carrying a chemical, reported to be methanol or ethanol, a highly flammable alcohol based fuel. The exact substance has not been confirmed.

Explosion And Fire

The impact set off an explosion. Flames spread quickly and swallowed the cabins of both vehicles within moments.

The tanker driver, reportedly a resident of Rajasthan, was trapped inside his cabin. The intensity of the blaze left no chance for him to get out or be rescued, and he was burnt alive.

The Driver Who Survived

The paddy truck’s driver had stepped away from his vehicle to check the tyre, and that decision saved his life. He was outside when the tanker struck, and he survived.

Emergency Response

A Dial 112 emergency alert brought Kalayat Police Station SHO Randeep Singh to the spot with a police team. Five to six fire tenders were sent to fight the flames, and the fire was eventually brought fully under control.

The Investigation

Police have taken the body of the tanker driver into their possession and sent it to Kaithal Civil Hospital for a postmortem examination. A formal investigation into the collision has begun.

Questions Still Open

Several details are not yet known. The driver’s name has not been shared, and neither has the time of the accident or the speed of the tanker. Police have not said why he lost control, whether it was tiredness, a vehicle fault or poor visibility, or whether the parked truck had its hazard lights on. The type of chemical in the tanker also remains unconfirmed.

What Happens Next

Investigators will look at the vehicles, the road conditions and the cargo papers, and the postmortem will confirm the cause of death. The case may also raise broader questions about trucks parked on highways and the safety rules for tankers carrying flammable chemicals. The tanker driver’s family will have to be traced and informed, and a case against the dead driver is unlikely to go beyond the investigation, so the findings will matter mostly for insurance and for safety lessons.

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