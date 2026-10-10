Driver Burnt Alive, Returning From Lucknow Airport CNG Car Mysteriously Catches Fire; Vehicle Reduced To Ashes While His Bones Were Still Burning

A driver was burnt alive after his moving CNG car suddenly caught fire near the Pyarepur Saidnapur Canal in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district early Saturday morning. The flames engulfed the vehicle so quickly that he could not get out in time. By the time passers-by reached the spot, the car had been reduced to ashes, with the driver’s remains still burning on the seat. The victim was later identified as Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Pyarepur, through the vehicle’s registration number.

Barabanki car fire leaves driver trapped inside vehicle

As per reports, the incident took place around 6 am in the Safdarganj police station area, approximately 33 km from the Barabanki district headquarters. Kumar was reportedly returning after dropping passengers at Lucknow airport when the fire broke out in the moving car.

The fire spread rapidly, turning the vehicle into a raging inferno within moments. Kumar reportedly did not get an opportunity to escape and died inside the burning car. The incident drew the attention of people passing through the area, who rushed towards the vehicle after noticing the blaze.

Barabanki fire brigade rushes to spot as car burns to ashes

Reports say that after receiving information about the incident, the fire brigade reached the location and worked to bring the flames under control. However, by the time the fire was extinguished, the car had been completely gutted, leaving the vehicle reduced to ashes.

The scene was particularly distressing for those who arrived at the spot. The driver’s remains were still burning on the car seat when passers-by reached the vehicle, highlighting the intensity of the fire.

Barabanki police identify victim through car registration number

As per reports, police reached the scene, took custody of the body and began further proceedings. Since the fire had destroyed the vehicle, officials identified the deceased through its registration number.

The victim was identified as Pradeep Kumar, who belonged to Pyarepur village in Barabanki. The incident occurred near the Pyarepur Saidnapur Canal under the Safdarganj police station limits. Further details about what caused the CNG-powered car to catch fire were not available in the information provided.

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