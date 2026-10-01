Drug Peddlers Make Reels Inside Nashik Central Jail, Prison Turned Into ‘Fun Hub’; Viral Video Exposes Shocking Security Lapse

A video allegedly recorded inside Nashik Road Central Jail by Sunny Pagare, the main accused in a high-profile drug case in Maharashtra, has raised serious questions over the prison’s security arrangements. The video, which has gone viral on social media, has put the jail administration under scrutiny over claims of a three-tier security system, modern CCTV cameras and strict checks. The development has also triggered concern in police and Home Department circles.

According to reports, Pagare was allegedly making reels and videos inside Nashik Road Central Jail and remained in contact with people outside using a specific mobile number. Investigators could potentially trace the alleged network and its outside handlers by examining the Call Detail Record (CDR) of that number. Experts cited in the report say a smartphone could not normally pass three levels of security checks and reach a high-profile prisoner without possible involvement of prison staff.

Viral jail video of alleged smuggler Sunny Pagare sparks security scare at Nashik prison Phone inside high-security Nashik jail? Video of accused drug smuggler goes viral#Maharashtra #Nashik – Security concerns at Nashik Road Central Prison have come under renewed scrutiny… pic.twitter.com/4j69rGxTzV — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) October 1, 2026

Nashik Road Central Jail faces questions over mobile phone access

The alleged phone access has raised questions about the jail’s mobile network jammers. If jammers were installed across the premises, authorities will have to explain how internet and calling services were allegedly working inside the prison.

Another key question is who may have supplied the phone. Questions raise about which jail staff member could have delivered a mobile phone to the alleged drug mafia despite checks from the prison gate to the barrack.

Nashik Road Central Jail video leaves cameraman mystery

Pagare is visible in the viral video, but it remains unclear who recorded it. The person behind the camera could have been another inmate or even a jail guard, as per reports.

Questions have also been raised over the purpose of the recording. Authorities will have to examine whether Pagare allegedly made the video to maintain his influence and terror outside the prison or to threaten someone.

Nashik Road Central Jail probe faces call for strict action

The case has also raised questions over whether the matter will end with the suspension of a low-ranking employee or whether an FIR will be registered against those allegedly involved after the CDR is examined.

The viral video has sparked outrage among citizens in Nashik and concern in administrative circles. The key questions now are how long the alleged activity continued inside Nashik Road Central Jail and whether any senior officers were involved.

Attention is now on the Inspector General of Prisons and the Ministry of Home Affairs and what action they take over the alleged security lapse.

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