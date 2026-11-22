A wedding in Haryana’s Panipat became a scary moment when a baraati opened fire on another person under the influence of alcohol. The bullet hit a 40-year-old man in his chest when he was about to leave the venue of the wedding. He was taken to the hospital, where surgeons extracted the bullet.

The event happened near Milan Garden on Assandh Road. The injured is identified as Sajid, who hails from the village of Jurasi in Panipat. He is originally from Basi Shahpur in Uttar Pradesh and is a mason by profession.

Panipat Wedding Firing Leaves Man With Bullet Injury

According to Sajid, he had arrived at Milan Garden with Amit, a resident of Jurasi village, to attend the wedding of Amit’s aunt’s son. The wedding procession had come from Samalkha. Sajid said some baraatis were allegedly drunk and firing weapons during the celebrations. One of them was carrying a revolver. Firing was also taking place outside the marriage garden.

The situation took a dangerous turn when Sajid got into a vehicle and prepared to leave the venue. At that moment, a bullet was fired from a distance of around 10 feet and hit him directly in the chest.

Bullet Gets Stuck Near His Arm

The bullet entered Sajid’s chest and got lodged below his arm. He was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. Doctors later performed an operation and successfully removed the bullet. His injury could have proved fatal had the bullet struck a more vulnerable area.

Samalkha Youth Suspected Of Opening Fire

Sajid claimed that one of the men firing shots was so intoxicated that his hand dropped down, causing the gun to fire in his direction. He identified the suspected shooter as Satish, a resident of Samalkha. However, his alleged involvement has not been officially confirmed and will depend on the police investigation.

Sajid also claimed that several other people were firing guns during the wedding celebrations. The incident has once again raised concerns over celebratory firing at weddings and the danger it poses to innocent people.