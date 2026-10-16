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Home > Regionals News > Drunk Driver Rams Into Multiple Vehicles on MIT College Road, Woman Seriously Injured; Police Await Medical Test Report

Drunk Driver Rams Into Multiple Vehicles on MIT College Road, Woman Seriously Injured; Police Await Medical Test Report

A 24-year-old man was detained after his car allegedly rammed into several vehicles on Pune’s MIT College Road, injuring a woman. Police suspect drunk driving, with medical test results awaited.

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Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 20:15 IST

A nighttime drive led to chaos on MIT College Road in Pune city as a car reportedly smashed into multiple vehicles in the Kothrud area, leaving a woman injured and resulting in local residents apprehending the driver. As per the police, the 24-year-old man is believed to be drunk at the time of the incident, while the medical test result is awaited.

The crash occurred around 8 pm on 15 October. The accused driver, identified as Vallabh Balasaheb Bodke, is a resident of Panmala, Sinhagad Road. He has been arrested by Pune Police after the collision.

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Car Rams Into Two-Wheelers on Pune’s MIT College Road

As per initial reports, Bodke reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the vehicles which were parked beside the road. It is also reported that the collision involved three to four two-wheelers. A woman was injured in the accident. While some reports indicated more injuries, no official confirmation has been issued by the police regarding the number of victims.

Locals Catch Driver as Police Suspect Drunk Driving

The crash drew the attention of people in the area, who gathered at the spot and caught the driver. Police subsequently took Bodke into custody and sent him for a medical examination to determine whether he had consumed alcohol before driving. The medical test results are awaited. Police have not yet disclosed the charges, if any, that will be brought against him.

Kothrud Residents Raise Concerns Over Road Safety

This accident has once again brought the issue of road safety in and around the area of MIT College in Kothrud into focus. There have been several instances in the past regarding rash and drunken driving in the area. The question raised by locals was how such accidents were taking place in a predominantly residential area and why there had not been any strict vigilance on the part of the police at night. In view of the medical reports pending, the circumstances of the accident are still under investigation.

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Drunk Driver Rams Into Multiple Vehicles on MIT College Road, Woman Seriously Injured; Police Await Medical Test Report
Tags: Drunk DrivingKothrud Newsmaharashtra newsMIT College RoadPune accidentPune newsPune Policerash drivingroad accidentWoman Injured

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Drunk Driver Rams Into Multiple Vehicles on MIT College Road, Woman Seriously Injured; Police Await Medical Test Report

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Drunk Driver Rams Into Multiple Vehicles on MIT College Road, Woman Seriously Injured; Police Await Medical Test Report

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Drunk Driver Rams Into Multiple Vehicles on MIT College Road, Woman Seriously Injured; Police Await Medical Test Report
Drunk Driver Rams Into Multiple Vehicles on MIT College Road, Woman Seriously Injured; Police Await Medical Test Report
Drunk Driver Rams Into Multiple Vehicles on MIT College Road, Woman Seriously Injured; Police Await Medical Test Report
Drunk Driver Rams Into Multiple Vehicles on MIT College Road, Woman Seriously Injured; Police Await Medical Test Report
Drunk Driver Rams Into Multiple Vehicles on MIT College Road, Woman Seriously Injured; Police Await Medical Test Report

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