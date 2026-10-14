Drunk Husband Inserts Bottle Gourd Into Wife’s Private Parts After Beating Her, Tries To Strip Her On Road In Bhopal; Woman Hospitalized

It began with suspicion. A plumber and labourer in Bhopal’s Chhola Mandir police station area, who doubted his wife’s character, took her to a hospital on Tuesday to have her examined, according to the reports. On the way back, the couple began to quarrel. Before the day was over, the woman herself would be a hospital patient.

On The Road

The argument escalated as they returned, and people nearby stepped in. They counselled the couple and sent the woman home. Reports also allege that during this altercation the man, who was drunk, tried to strip her on the road. That claim comes from the accounts of the incident and has not been verified.

Back Home, Before Their Children

It is alleged that the assault resumed once they reached home. The woman accuses her husband of subjecting her to a brutal sexual act with a household vegetable, and the reports say it happened in front of the couple’s children. The act, if proven, would constitute grave sexual violence. The woman works as a cook in people’s homes.

To The Hospital

After the assault, her family took her to hospital. According to police, her condition is stable and she is out of danger. Her treatment is continuing.

What The Police Say

Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar confirmed that a case has been reported in the Chhola area involving alleged assault and an inhuman act by a husband against his wife. He said police have registered a case against the accused under serious sections and are searching for him, with efforts under way to arrest him soon.

What Is Not Yet Known

The reports do not give the sections of the law, the date and time beyond “Tuesday,” or the accused’s name. It is unclear whether the woman has recorded her statement before a magistrate, what the medical examination found, and whether she has support or a safe place to go after discharge. The accused’s side has not been reported, and the children’s welfare has not been mentioned.

What Happens Next

For now, the accused is at large, and an arrest is the first step police have promised. Once he is traced, the medical report, the woman’s statement and the accounts of those who intervened on the road will form the core of the case. The incident will also raise familiar questions about why the neighbours’ intervention ended with the woman being sent home, and what support domestic-violence survivors can get at that moment. For the woman, the priority is recovery and safety, and for her children, someone to look after them while the case proceeds.

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