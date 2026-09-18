Drunk Man Urinates on Unconscious Man in Kanpur, Friends Recorded the Shameless Act on Camera and Shared It Online

A very shocking incident that happened in Kanpur came to light recently, with a video that showed the man peeing on an unconscious man going viral on social media. This incident is believed to have occurred about 18 to 20 days ago. The police booked the case suo motu upon taking cognisance of the video and filed a case on September 16.

According to the police report, the victim was found unconscious on the roadside, as he was reportedly drunk at that time. The accused, whose name has been revealed as Golu, is alleged to have come up to him along with his friends.

Accused Allegedly Urinated on Unconscious Man

As per the preliminary findings of the case, Golu was also drunk at the time of the incident. The accused’s friends allegedly provoked him to do it. In lieu of pouring cold water on the man, Golu allegedly peed on him. After that, he poured cold water on him using a bottle. The whole incident was filmed by the friends of the accused. This video was uploaded on social media.

Viral Video Brings Incident to Police Attention

The matter came to the notice of the police after the video went viral on social media. The victim had not approached the police nor made a complaint. Consequently, the case was filed by a police sub-inspector based on the viral video.

ACP Dilip Singh revealed that the investigation found that the case was approximately 18-20 days old. The accused person has also been identified as Golu, who is believed to own a local shop.

Kanpur Police Search for Accused Golu

After registering the case against Golu, a manhunt has begun for the accused. It is reported that Golu ran away after getting to know that the police were after him.

A case has been filed against Golu under Sections 292, 352 and 355 of BNS, and Section 67 of IT Act. The police investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being made to locate and arrest the accused.