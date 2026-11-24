Two cousins were killed after an allegedly drunk SUV driver rammed their moped from behind near Shahu Toll Naka in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur. The accused reportedly fled the scene, returned home and went to sleep before police tracked him down and arrested him. The victims, identified as Umesh Pathrut, 32, and Ganesh Pathrut, 34, were stone cutters and the sole breadwinners of their respective families. The fatal accident occurred near Shahu Toll Naka on the old Pune-Bengaluru National Highway passing through Kolhapur. According to reports, the SUV driver was allegedly heavily intoxicated when he hit the cousins’ moped from behind. The impact proved fatal, leaving both men dead and their families devastated.

Accused Allegedly Fled After Collision

The accused has been identified as 36-year-old Padmasinh Ranjitsinh Patil. He was reportedly driving towards a family-owned bar and restaurant when the collision occurred. Instead of stopping to help the victims or reporting the accident, Patil allegedly fled the spot and returned to his residence, where he went to sleep. Police subsequently traced him to his home and arrested him in connection with the accident.

Accused Linked to Influential Political Family

Patil is the son of Ranjitsinh Vishwanathrao Patil, a locally influential politician and former chairperson of Kolhapur’s Gokul dairy. The family hails from Murgud in Kagal taluka. According to reports, Ranjitsinh Patil joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) around a year ago.

Case Registered Under BNS, Motor Vehicles Act

Police have registered a case against the accused under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. The incident has once again raised concerns over drunk driving and road safety, with the deaths of the two cousins leaving their families without their primary source of income.

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